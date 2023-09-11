Netflix's One Piece Just Showed Marvel How To Shoot The Most Underrated Superpower

It would be unfair to say that 20th Century Studios didn't understand that Mister Fantastic (Ioan Gruffudd) could be used for more than an elastic version of Inspector Gadget's Extendo Arm. In the studio's first "Fantastic Four" film, the hero stretches his cheek for a closer shave, flattens his body into a net to capture Doctor Doom (Julian McMahon), and morphs into a funnel to redirect the flow of a gushing fire hydrant. There isn't much, though, which is especially depressing in the context of a film that almost solely focuses on the Fantastic Four hanging out in a lab to test their abilities.

What's more, neither of 20th Century Studios' further "Fantastic Four" projects delve deeper into what it truly means to be made of rubber. As for Marvel Studios' brief take on the Illuminati member, well ... its variant of Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) doesn't do much more than become a screaming playdough extruder. That's not exactly the sort of thing audiences would find compelling.

But Netflix's take on Monkey D. Luffy displays a full range of defensive and offensive creativity. Yes, he does the Extendo Arm bit — with his arm, leg, and even neck — but audiences are also treated to the side effects of hyperelasticity. Luffy rebuffs a literal cannonball with his stomach, like some human airbag. And swords and knives don't really do anything to him either because he just bends with the stab. Unlike the Marvel films, Netflix lets Luffy live in a space where his powers are integral to how he interacts with the world around him.