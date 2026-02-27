The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5: Confirmed Details And What To Expect

Each segment of "The Lincoln Lawyer" has been centered around a volume of Michael Connelly's currently eight-book long mystery series, itself typically just called "The Lincoln Lawyer." Season 2 was based on "The Fifth Witness," the fourth book in the series. Season 4 drew its action from book six, "The Law of Innocence," and Season 5 will take its cues from book seven, "Resurrection Walk."

For those who want a preview of the action they'll be subjected to, in "Resurrection Walk," Mickey takes on the case of a woman who's been accused of killing her cop ex-husband. Haller starts to suspect that the sheriff's department has framed his client to cover up the real reason why the deputy died, putting both himself and his client in a whole lot of danger.

In the novel's pages, Mickey takes on the case at the behest of his half-brother, Harry Bosch, but Bosch isn't a character in this show (mostly because Bosch had his own on the competing Prime Video series). Most of Bosch's book storyline has instead been distributed to a variety of other characters in the series, including Detective Raymond Griggs (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) for the first couple of seasons, so there's no telling how they'll handle his part of the plot.