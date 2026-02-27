The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5: Confirmed Details And What To Expect
"The Lincoln Lawyer" has been a reliable hit for Netflix for the past few years, and fans can rest assured that more is headed their way. Season 5 already earned a green light before Season 4 dropped on February 5. That shows how much faith Netflix has in the series, which is a carefully polished courtroom procedural with a lot of character drama and a twisty mystery of the season that gets solved every single year — usually leading directly into the next season's mystery.
It's early in the Season 5 production cycle — as of this writing, Season 4 is barely a month old — but we already have some pertinent facts lined up about what Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) will be doing next season. It seems that fans can expect more of the same, to their delight. Here's the rundown of all the facts we currently know about Season 5 of "The Lincoln Lawyer."
Season 5 will be based on Resurrection Walk
Each segment of "The Lincoln Lawyer" has been centered around a volume of Michael Connelly's currently eight-book long mystery series, itself typically just called "The Lincoln Lawyer." Season 2 was based on "The Fifth Witness," the fourth book in the series. Season 4 drew its action from book six, "The Law of Innocence," and Season 5 will take its cues from book seven, "Resurrection Walk."
For those who want a preview of the action they'll be subjected to, in "Resurrection Walk," Mickey takes on the case of a woman who's been accused of killing her cop ex-husband. Haller starts to suspect that the sheriff's department has framed his client to cover up the real reason why the deputy died, putting both himself and his client in a whole lot of danger.
In the novel's pages, Mickey takes on the case at the behest of his half-brother, Harry Bosch, but Bosch isn't a character in this show (mostly because Bosch had his own on the competing Prime Video series). Most of Bosch's book storyline has instead been distributed to a variety of other characters in the series, including Detective Raymond Griggs (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) for the first couple of seasons, so there's no telling how they'll handle his part of the plot.
The show's main cast is set to return for Season 5
The majority of the main cast of "The Lincoln Lawyer" seems to be back in Season 5. That, naturally, includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, the titular devil-may-care lawyer who once worked out of his Lincoln Navigator; Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, who works as a criminal prosecutor and is one of Mickey's ex-wives; "Ugly Betty" star Becki Newton as Nora Crane, the other former love of Mickey's life, who worked her way up from legal aid to associate; former "My Wife and Kids" star Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, who manages Mickey's office after working as his driver; Angus Sampson as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski, Lorna's husband and Mickey's go-to for investigative help; and Season 4 newbie Cobie Smulders as Allison J. Haller, who was introduced as Mickey's long-lost half sister.
No new actors or characters have been announced for Season 5 so far. But Mickey's world is populated by plenty of colorful background personalities, so don't be surprised if familiar but not frequently-seen faces like forensic scientist Dr. Miriam Arslanian (Anna Khaja) or Mickey's longtime mentor David "Legal" Siegel (Elliott Gould) pop up.
Season 5 could debut in 2027
When will Season 5 hit Netflix? There hasn't been an official announcement to answer that question yet, but it's very likely it will drop in 2027. But there's no predicting which month it will take its first bow in.
To wit; Season 1 of "The Lincoln Lawyer" debuted in May of 2022. Season 2 started in July 2023, where it was split into two parts of five episodes each, as part of a new Netflix strategy. Season 3 started streaming in October 2024, and Season 4 began airing in February 2026. Throw a dart.
While the target ranges all over the map, one season a calendar year is still a fairly consistent schedule, barring the gap between Seasons 3 and 4. Since the show's creators are already working on Season 5, it's likely that fans will get to see more of Mickey sooner rather than later. One thing is for certain: There will be only 10 episodes in this leg of the show. "The Lincoln Lawyer" fans will be familiar with that number, as all four previous seasons of the show have sported that many installments.
Production has already begun for Season 5
As noted, it looks like Season 5 has already begun production. While it's not shooting as of press time, it's likely the writing process for the next outing has started.
Co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said, in a joint statement to Tudum: "We're so excited to share the upcoming season with the audience on Feb. 5, and even more excited to share the news that we're already hard at work on the next one. Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we've taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we're thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5!" Rodriguez is also an executive producer, while Humphrey executive produces as well, and created the series.
If all goes smoothly, it looks like Season 5 of "The Lincoln Lawyer" might start shooting sometime in the fall of 2026. But at the moment, fans will have to be content with simply knowing that it's going to be headed their way soon.