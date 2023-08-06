Why Only 5 Episodes Of The Lincoln Lawyer? It's A New Netflix Strategy

When "The Lincoln Lawyer" made its series debut on Netflix in 2022, some were surprised the streamer had green-lit the adaptation. After all, part of the story – based on a beloved series of novels by Michael Connelly – had already been adapted into a feature film with superstar Matthew McConaughey in the title role. Yet the new series, co-created by TV legend David E. Kelley, has brought fresh energy and unique perspectives to the tale of Mickey Haller, a sublimely clever attorney who runs his legal practice out of his classic Lincoln Town Car.

Star Manuel Garcia-Ruflo has arguably managed to make the role originated by McConaughey his own over the course of the series' first season. And while his work in Season 2 is even stronger, some fans might be frustrated that the season is arriving in two parts. Perhaps more jarring is that the first half of the season consists of only five episodes, with most of those episodes coming in at just under an hour. This leaves series diehards with less than five hours worth of binging on hand, and a month-long wait before the second five episodes of the season drop.

That gap between episode releases is, of course, part of a new strategy crafted by Netflix in recent years, with the streamer seizing on a shrewd way to have its binging cake and eat it too. And no, "The Lincoln Lawyer" is not the first series Netflix has taken this split-season approach with.