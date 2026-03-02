10 Best Sitcoms Streaming On Netflix
Although Netflix normally tries to earn prestige through its many original drama series, the large streaming catalog of sitcoms are what viewers often come back to. In a world filled with chaos and uncertainty, what's more comforting that a good, old-fashioned rewatch of one of your favorite sitcoms? There's something about these shows — which often have strong ensemble casts, characters you fall in love with the more you get to know them, and reliable comedy antics — that just hit the spot, over and over again.
Whether they're produced in-house by Netflix as part of their original programming, or brought over from other networks or streaming services, you can find some of the funniest sitcoms on television available on the app. And there's something for everyone, ranging from vintage comedies to the new kids on the block, to underrated gems and undisputed classics. To put together our top picks, we considered critical appeal, longevity (as in, how long it lasted on the air), and how it has held up in the eyes of audiences since its release. While there are far more hits than we can fit in just one list, these are some of the best sitcoms Netflix currently has on offer.
Kim's Convenience
Cast: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu
Creator: Ins Choi, Kevin White
Episode Count: 65
Where to watch: Netflix
Set in Toronto, Canada, "Kim's Convenience" revolves around a Korean family who run a convenience store together, despite their various interpersonal issues. Based on an original play by creator Ins Choi, "Kim's Convenience" stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon as the parental units, alongside Andrea Bang and a pre-Marvel Simu Liu as their adult children. Although the show has come under fire from several of its cast members for the lack of diverse representation behind the camera, it remains popular among audiences, who have fallen in love with each of the characters.
"Kim's Convenience" ran for five seasons on CBC Television before making an appearance as part of Netflix's streaming platform. Its success generated a spin-off series, "Strays," which aired for an additional two seasons — although the fact that it revolves around Shannon, the one white cast member, probably isn't helping "Kim's Convenience" beat the racism allegations leveled against it.
Crashing
Cast: Damien Molony, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan Bailey
Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Episode Count: 6
Where to watch: Netflix
What if we told you that right now, there's a criminally underrated comedy floating around on Netflix that was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge before she became ultra-famous with her work on the now-iconic "Fleabag", and stars Jonathan Bailey from his pre-"Bridgerton" and "Wicked" days? 2026 surely couldn't be that kind to all of us — or could it? "Crashing" tells the story of a group of 20-somethings who have made the unconventional decision to take part in a housing scheme where they live in an abandoned hospital, taking care of the property in exchange for cheap rent.
It's sort of like "Friends," but way weirder, and with a much more realistic vision of what renting looks like in your 20s. In addition to Waller-Bridge and Bailey, "Crashing" also stars Damien Molony, an Irish actor best known for his performance as Hal on "Being Human." Sadly, it only ran for one season of six episodes; but on the bright side, that means you can start (and finish) it in no time at all.
Arrested Development
Cast: Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter
Creator: Mitchell Hurwitz
Episode Count: 84
Where to watch: Netflix
If for nothing else, we have to bow our heads in appreciation for the sheer number of memes born from "Arrested Development," a quirky comedy about the extremely dysfunctional Bluth family. As the level-headed one of the bunch, Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) attempts to bring his wealthy, out-of-touch relatives into line after their father (Jeffrey Tambor) goes to prison for his many white-collar crimes. Unsurprisingly, he is met with resistance every step of the way.
With an impeccable roster of character actors including Jessica Walter, David Cross, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, and Will Arnett, "Arrested Development" wrings every drop of comedic potential from both its main cast members and oddball fan favorites. (Who could forget Martin Mull as Gene Parmesan?) "Arrested Development" is arguably best known for its running gags, which make every successive rewatch rewarding, as you discover more jokes peppered throughout the series. And with five seasons available on Netflix, you'll have plenty to binge.
Detroiters
Cast: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Shawntay Dalon
Creator: Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, Joe Kelly
Episode Count: 20
Where to watch: Netflix
It's difficult to think of two actors hotter on the comedy scene right now than Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, but the two of them in one show together? Forget about it! "Detroiters" features Robinson and Richardson as the two owners and operators of an underdog advertising company based in Detroit — a legacy of Tim's father, which they're desperately trying to keep afloat. However, the duo's various hijinks frequently put its survival in jeopardy.
A blend between "Mad Men" and "I Think You Should Leave," the source of the comedy largely comes from the interactions between the two, and their wildly nonsensical pitches for the businesses that elect to work with them. (As you might imagine, many quickly come to regret that decision.) "Detroiters" ran for two seasons on Comedy Central, and is now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.
Black-ish
Cast: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi
Creator: Kenya Barris
Episode Count: 176
Where to watch: Netflix
What does it mean to be Black in America? Does raising your Black kids in a frequently white bubble of wealth and entitlement make them any less Black? And how do you then teach those kids about all the complexities of race and racism? These questions, and so many more, are tackled in "Black-ish," a series starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as two upper-class parents trying to raise their four children with all of this in mind.
"Black-ish" opens up a dialogue about race for network audiences who might not be exposed to these conversations in their day-to-day life, and it clearly struck a chord with viewers. It aired for eight seasons on ABC and spawned two spin-off series: "Grown-ish," which revolves around the couple's oldest daughter's experiences at college, and "Mixed-ish," which takes us back to Bow's (Ellis Ross) life as a teenager in the 1980s, raised by a Black mother and a white father.
Trailer Park Boys
Cast: Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, Mike Smith
Creator: Mike Clattenburg
Episode Count: 105
Where to watch: Netflix
Great comedy has been making its way across the border from Canada to the United States for decades, and that includes the unique brand of humor found in "Trailer Park Boys." A mockumentary-style sitcom set in the Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Nova Scotia, "Trailer Park Boys" begins as Ricky (Robb Wells) and Julian (John Paul Tremblay) return home after 18 months in prison, only discover that a rival has risen to power within their small community.
Over the course of the series run, the duo and their friends come up with an endless series of schemes they believe will improve their lot in life, only to watch them frequently blow up in their faces. "Trailer Park Boys" became a surprise hit, running for 12 seasons followed by a series of specials and feature-length films that continued the antics of the main cast.
Derry Girls
Cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlin, Dylan Llewellyn
Creator: Lisa McGee
Episode Count: 19
Where to watch: Netflix
A coming-of-age story revolving around the antics of a group of teenagers is common fare for sitcoms, but we've never seen one even remotely like this. Set in Derry, Northern Ireland, at the tail end of the Irish Troubles of the early 1990s, a group of girls (including the English James, of course) blend the influences of their rapidly changing world with their traditional upbringing.
From beginning to end, their existence is incredibly chaotic, with oddball sitcom antics colliding with the reality of life in an unstable state. Each of the main cast members plays their role to perfection, with Nicola Coughlin (who later went on to star in Netflix's "Bridgerton") a particular standout as the "wee lesbian" Clare. Based on the personal experiences of creator Lisa McGee as a teen growing up in Northern Ireland, "Derry Girls" developed a devoted following, running for three seasons on Channel 4.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Cast: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane
Creator: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock
Episode Count: 52
Where to watch: Netflix
In the 1970s, we had "Mork & Mindy" to give us a classic fish-out-of-water story about a strange being trying to acclimate to the world around them. In the 2010s, it was all about "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," the Netflix sitcom with some dark origins. The titular Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) finds her world turned upside down when she is freed from the doomsday cult led by Reverand Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm), who kidnapped her as a child.
Now, Kimmy has to adjust to life on the outside with the help of her new roommate, Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), and their prickly landlady (Carol Kane), who may be the last real New Yorker left in the city. Although plenty of the humor pokes fun at how much Kimmy has to learn about adult life and the real world, there's also an undercurrent of empowerment as it showcases her inner strength and the value of her seemingly naive sense of optimism.
Seinfeld
Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Creator: Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld
Episode Count: 180
Where to watch: Netflix
To be fair, as one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, "Seinfeld" likely needs no introduction — although you may not be aware that it's currently available to stream on Netflix. Starring Jerry Seinfeld as an NYC-based standup comedian with Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards as his three closest friends, "Seinfeld" takes us through the frequently petty problems of their day-to-day lives.
Unlike more traditional sitcoms, which draw inspiration from a fairly limited list of expected shenanigans (Oh no, the main character accidentally agreed to two dates at once, how will he manage to be in two places at the same time?), "Seinfeld" latches onto complete non-issues until they blow up in the characters' faces. The sitcom revolutionizes the art of having an ensemble who are hilarious yet often unlikable, giving "Seinfeld" a little bit of bite to its comedic sensibilities. It ran for nine seasons, and although its series finale was divisive to say the least, the show remains an all-time classic.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Cast: Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz
Creator: Dan Goor, Michael Schur
Episode Count: 153
Where to watch: Netflix
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is one of those sitcoms that found success due to the evolution of its characters over the course of the show, and audiences became super emotionally attached to them the more that they got to know them. A comedic play on the traditional police procedural, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" follows the exploits of a quirky group of police officers who work in a Brooklyn-based precinct, led by class clown Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg).
What's so fun about "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is how each character has their own particular way of being funny, from Gina's (Chelsea Peretti) drawling putdowns to Captain Holt's (Andre Braugher) deadpan sensibilities. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was a popular series, but it experienced its fair share of shake-ups: It was cancelled by Fox after five seasons, and within a week, NBC had snatched it up, where it aired for an additional three seasons.