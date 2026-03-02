10 Best Sitcoms Streaming On Netflix

Although Netflix normally tries to earn prestige through its many original drama series, the large streaming catalog of sitcoms are what viewers often come back to. In a world filled with chaos and uncertainty, what's more comforting that a good, old-fashioned rewatch of one of your favorite sitcoms? There's something about these shows — which often have strong ensemble casts, characters you fall in love with the more you get to know them, and reliable comedy antics — that just hit the spot, over and over again.

Whether they're produced in-house by Netflix as part of their original programming, or brought over from other networks or streaming services, you can find some of the funniest sitcoms on television available on the app. And there's something for everyone, ranging from vintage comedies to the new kids on the block, to underrated gems and undisputed classics. To put together our top picks, we considered critical appeal, longevity (as in, how long it lasted on the air), and how it has held up in the eyes of audiences since its release. While there are far more hits than we can fit in just one list, these are some of the best sitcoms Netflix currently has on offer.