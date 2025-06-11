For a show about nothing, "Seinfeld" sure has contributed a lot to popular culture. That's kind of a miracle when you consider that it just barely made it onto the airwaves. The brainchild of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the series was conceived as a way to bring Seinfeld's observational brand of standup comedy to network television. Yet when "The Seinfeld Chronicles," as it was then called, premiered on NBC in 1989, it wasn't exactly a runaway success, and the network only ordered four episodes for its first season.

Rather than cancel it, however, they renewed it for a second season, then a third. The show grew an audience that was attuned to its idiosyncratic humor, and by Season 4, it was winning the Emmy for Best Comedy Series. In 2002, TV Guide named it the greatest television show of all time(their 2013 ranking placed it second behind "The Sopranos"), and it's been in syndication and streaming ever since.

Centering on the (mis)adventures of Seinfeld, his best friend George Costanza (Jason Alexander), his ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and his wacky neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), the show mined jokes from everyday inconveniences blown up to epic proportions. As the series progressed, it added a host of eccentric supporting characters to rival a Coen brothers movie, and adopted a misanthropic worldview at odds with the laughter from its studio audience. Famously referred to as a show about nothing, it became about everything. Here are the 12 best episodes of "Seinfeld," ranked according to memorable guest stars, iconic catch phrases, and IMDb ratings, as well as the author's own opinion of the show.