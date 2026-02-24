James Van Der Beek Played Patrick Bateman's Brother In This Cult Classic 2002 Movie

It turns out that two scenes were filmed for "The Rules of Attraction" which feature Patrick Bateman, but both were deleted before the movie's opening day. Casper Van Dien plays the character in these two removed segments.

The first — which was released online by director Roger Avary – sees Sean call Patrick on a pay phone, desperate to cobble together enough money to pay back a drug dealer he owes. Patrick listens to Sean's pitch but turns him down cold, telling him to get a job of his own. Sean curses his brother out and slams the receiver into the wall, but Patrick remains unmoved after Sean hangs up, simply asking his loyal secretary Jean for the Perrier he previously requested.

The second hasn't made it out of the director's vault, but according to Casper Van Dien it's a wild one. Patrick is again on the phone with Sean, but this time he can be heard tapping his fingertips against something. The camera pulls back to reveal that Patrick is drumming atop a woman's severed head, which is sitting in a plastic bag. "And then, I get up and I dance with it in a leopard Speedo G-string with blood everywhere," Van Dien explained to People Magazine. This moment — Avary's favorite in the film, according to the actor — was only cut to keep the film from being slapped with an NC-17 by the MPAA. While all of the Patrick Bateman scenes ended up on the cutting room floor no matter how gory they were, they exist as proof that the two are brothers — and that blood is definitely thicker than water.