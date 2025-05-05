Movies That You Never Knew Shared A Universe

Before "Iron Man" launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, crossovers between otherwise unrelated movies were rare, even if those films shared a creator. Sure, the Universal Monsters had their little corner of horror cinema, but that was really it. Since 2008, of course, there's been a number of attempts at recreating Marvel's success, but most of those planned cinematic universes failed miserably. That doesn't mean, however, that there aren't other franchises and movies that are connected — and even share a universe — without most people realizing it.

Often this starts as an Easter egg, as when a Xenomorph skull was seen in the final moments of 1990's "Predator 2." This led to comic book crossovers and eventually a big-screen adventure, "Alien vs Predator," in 2004. But more often than not, these lesser-known connections fly under the radar, either because they don't get noticed at all or because audiences don't fully grasp the canonical implications.

What qualifies as a connected universe? Well, it has to be more than a joke — so we're not including crossovers that happened in pure parody films like "National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1," which featured cameos from "Star Trek" icon Scotty and Bruce Willis's John McClane. What we will consider, however, are crossovers that have the endorsement of their creators, writers, directors, and actors, even if studio rights make them not so above-board. Here are movies you probably didn't know took place in the same shared universe.