Varsity Blues And Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Dead At 48

James Van Der Beek, who played Dawson Leery on "Dawson's Creek" and can also be seen in films like "Varsity Blues," died at the age of 48 on February 11, 2026 due to complications from colorectal cancer.

In an Instagram post by his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, the late actor's wife announced, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Van Der Beek had six children with his wife and, in 2024, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer one year prior (via People Magazine). In November 2025, he announced that he was auctioning off items from "Dawson's Creek" to help pay for his cancer treatments.