Why Patrick Bateman Ended Up On The Cutting Room Floor Of Rules Of Attraction

Roger Avary, the Oscar-winning co-writer of "Pulp Fiction," brought to life another fragmented story of complex characters with his 2003 adaptation, "The Rules of Attraction." While the film was not a huge critical success upon release, it has become a cult classic — even The AV Club added it to their New Cult Canon series. With its star-studded cast featuring James Van Der Beek, Shannyn Sossamon, Jessica Biel, and Kate Bosworth, fans have sought out the dark comedy about the trials and tribulations of young people in college.

Bbased on Bret Easton Ellis' 1987 novel of the same name, the author cites "The Rules of Attraction" as the adaptation of his work he thinks translated to film best. He told Creative Loafing Atlanta, "It was the only one that captured the sensibility of the novel in a cinematic way." The author picked the adaptation over the "American Psycho" film adaptation.

Ellis published "American Psycho" in 1991: Its 2000 film adaptation led to Christian Bale's iconic portrayal of Patrick Bateman. By many, the film is considered a classic. Some even say the film adaptation is better than the book. But some don't know that Ellis' novels tend to exist in the same universe, with Patrick Bateman being the older brother to Sean Bateman, the lead character in "The Rules of Attraction." When Avary adapted "Rules of Attraction" into a film, he wanted Patrick to be in the film, connecting these movie characters you never knew were related.