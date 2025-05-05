Who Killed President Cal Bradford In Paradise? The Twist Explained

Hulu's new sci-fi series "Paradise" recently wrapped up its freshman season, with plenty of viewers drawn in by great performances from James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown and others, like "This Is Us" superfans, excited to see a new project from creator Dan Fogelman. At first, it seems like the show will be about Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) attempting to solve the shocking murder of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). But by the end of Episode 1, it's clear that a lot more is going on than just a high-profile murder.

Despite the fact that James Marsden gives what might be one of his best performances as Bradford (seen in flashbacks), every episode of the show sees the death of the President become a less important mystery to solve, especially as important figures like enigmatic billionaire Samantha Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) and guarded Agent Robinson (Krys Marshall) — who was sleeping with the President — are ruled out as suspects. But it turns out the killer was in plain view the whole season, with the finale revealing that it was actually Trent (Ian Merrigan), the city's librarian, who murdered Bradford.

As it turns out, Trent is not so much a librarian as he is someone with a connection to the world from before an apocalyptic event that sent the remnants of civilization underground. That's right: everyone in "Paradise" lives in a gigantic, underground bunker that's been carefully designed to look like a pristine, wealthy American city, and the real mystery — for the viewer — is finding out why they're there.