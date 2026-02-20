Who Plays Young Heathcliff In 2026's Wuthering Heights?
"Saltburn" director Emerald Fennell's latest project, the new adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," is finally out in the world after months of worry from classic literature fans. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi portray the leads, Cathy and Heathcliff, but they aren't the only recognizable cast members. Owen Cooper, the young actor known for starring in the Netflix show "Adolescence," plays young Heathcliff in the opening section of the film.
Cooper's casting in "Wuthering Heights" was announced the week before "Adolescence" premiered on the streamer. There was already quite a bit of buzz about the actor's work in "Adolescence" among critics, and "Wuthering Heights" was another high-profile project to add to his resume. It is also Cooper's first feature film, though he is set to appear in Tom Ford's 2027 project, "Cry to Heaven."
Although critics have given "Wuthering Heights" mixed reviews, earning the film just a 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes, many of them highlight Cooper's performance. Empire noted "the kind of powerful pensiveness that proves his talent stretches beyond the 'Adolescence' phenomenon," while the New York Post said he has "the conviction and passion of an actor far beyond his years." And the older Heathcliff agrees. "He's a rock star. He's brilliant and he's intimidating," Jacob Elordi told 10 New First (via Daily Mail) about Cooper's work in "Wuthering Heights."
Owen Cooper is already an award-winning actor
In "Adolescence," Owen Cooper stars as Jamie, a teen boy arrested for murdering a young girl who was one of his classmates. His actions are rooted in her rejecting his romantic advances and the bullying he experiences in school. The narrative focuses on the toxic masculinity loop that young men find themselves in after consuming certain media, which is sometimes called being "red pilled."
Though "Adolescence" was Cooper's first on-screen role, the young actor already has many accolades under his belt for his performance as Jamie. In September 2025, Cooper won the Primetime Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. The win made him the youngest male actor to win an Emmy in history. At the start of 2026, he added two more awards to his shelf: the Critics Choice award for best supporting actor in a limited series and the Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role.
After appearing in one of the best crime dramas on Netflix and one of the most anticipated adaptations of 2026 — with another high-profile film on the way — it's clear Owen Cooper won't be leaving our screens anytime soon.
