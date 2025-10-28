Why We're Worried About Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights Movie

Book adaptations are nothing new in Hollywood, particularly where classic literature is concerned. Films like "Pride & Prejudice" have become staples for generations, with Mr. Darcy's hand flex something that still resonates with audiences today. "Wuthering Heights," the book by Emily Brontë, has had plenty of adaptations over the years, but another is set to debut right before Valentine's Day in 2026.

Writer and director Emerald Fennell is the mind behind the latest attempt, known for her work on "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn." She's joined by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, who play main characters Catherine and Heathcliff, respectively. From the start, audiences have been concerned about what to expect from the film. The casting leaves something to be desired for many, and the trailer only gave people more to talk about.

Of course, there are always changes made in the transition from page to screen, even when the book being adapted is widely considered to be a classic (for example, 2019's "Little Women" is different to the book in several ways). That being said, the tale of "Wuthering Heights" is extremely well known, so Fennell will have her work cut out if she wants to make her mark while remaining true to the source material. This is just one of the many reasons we're worried about Margot Robbie's "Wuthering Heights" movie.