Eric Dane And Jensen Ackles' Crime Show On Prime Video Never Got The Ending It Deserved

Every actor seems to approach the legacy of their most iconic character a little differently. Eric Dane, who will forever be most closely associated with playing Dr. Mark Sloane on "Grey's Anatomy," was pretty open about the fact that he never really watched the show. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles has said he'll never say goodbye to Dean Winchester and still loves discussing the "Supernatural" franchise in great detail.

Of course, Dane didn't only ever do "Grey's Anatomy," and Ackles hasn't only been in "Supernatural." In fact, both actors actually starred together in the 2025 Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series "Countdown." The pair became close friends while shooting the series, though that just seems to be par for the course for the affable Ackles when it comes to pretty much all of his co-stars.

Though the death of Dane on February 19 would have made more seasons of "Countdown" impossible, it's unfortunately not something that was even under consideration. The list of TV shows canceled in 2025 included multiple Amazon Prime Video shows — not surprising given the service's history of being a little too itchy on the trigger in that regard — and that includes "Countdown," which was axed after its first and only season. Unfortunately, the cast and crew didn't know this when they were filming, so they didn't wrap up the story for the Season 1 finale.