Eric Dane And Jensen Ackles' Crime Show On Prime Video Never Got The Ending It Deserved
Every actor seems to approach the legacy of their most iconic character a little differently. Eric Dane, who will forever be most closely associated with playing Dr. Mark Sloane on "Grey's Anatomy," was pretty open about the fact that he never really watched the show. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles has said he'll never say goodbye to Dean Winchester and still loves discussing the "Supernatural" franchise in great detail.
Of course, Dane didn't only ever do "Grey's Anatomy," and Ackles hasn't only been in "Supernatural." In fact, both actors actually starred together in the 2025 Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series "Countdown." The pair became close friends while shooting the series, though that just seems to be par for the course for the affable Ackles when it comes to pretty much all of his co-stars.
Though the death of Dane on February 19 would have made more seasons of "Countdown" impossible, it's unfortunately not something that was even under consideration. The list of TV shows canceled in 2025 included multiple Amazon Prime Video shows — not surprising given the service's history of being a little too itchy on the trigger in that regard — and that includes "Countdown," which was axed after its first and only season. Unfortunately, the cast and crew didn't know this when they were filming, so they didn't wrap up the story for the Season 1 finale.
The sole season of Countdown ended on a major cliffhanger
"Countdown" follows the internal investigation into the murder of a federal officer, which ends up revealing a massive web of lies and corruption at the highest levels. Ackles plays Mark Meachum, the LAPD detective who was the on-the-field lead of the undercover investigation into the initial murder. Dane is Nathan Blythe, the FBI agent who is overseeing the entire operation.
The final episode of Season 1, Episode 13, "Your People Are in Danger" — which would retroactively become the final episode of the entire show — sees Meachum manipulated into tailing the wrong suspect.
Meanwhile, the newly-revealed actual mastermind behind the whole thing captures a member of Meachum's team, someone who is especially personal to him. The episode ends in such a way that we don't know what happens to the kidnapped agent, and fans were clearly meant to discover her fate at the start of Season 2. Unfortunately, with both the death of Dane and Amazon's disinterest considered, there won't ever be another season, making "Countdown" the latest series in a far too long line of canceled shows that ended on frustrating cliffhangers.