The Marvel Character You Forgot Grey's Anatomy Actor Eric Dane Played

The list of actors who have died in 2026 so far seems to grow by the day — and on February 19, Eric Dane sadly joined that list. The actor revealed his ALS diagnosis last spring, and had been open about the struggles of living with the disease, which took his life at the age of 53. Dane is of course best known for playing Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," and he had recently delivered a standout performance in the HBO drama "Euphoria." But his filmography is a long and varied one, and it even includes playing a legacy Marvel character in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand."

Given that the third "X-Men" film was notoriously overstuffed with characters, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that both Dane and the character he played — Jamie "Multiple Man" Madrox — were even in the movie. But there were six duplicates of Multiple Man in his first scene and at least three in his second, so Dane certainly had a sizable presence, despite his limited screen time.