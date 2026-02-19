The Downfall Of Shia LaBeouf Explained

This article contains discussions of addiction, domestic abuse, mental health, and sexual assault.

Ever since he got his start on the Disney Channel, Shia LaBeouf has remained a solid presence in Hollywood circles ... but after a litany of personal and professional scandals and problems, LaBeouf isn't exactly a part of the A-list anymore. So what exactly happened here?

We'll go over everything that led to LaBeouf's latest legal troubles (latest here meaning as of February 2026), but first — in case you've been living under a rock for decades, who exactly is LaBeouf? Born in 1986 in Los Angeles, LaBeouf was originally a child actor who kept his career going after his time as a Disney kid and has appeared in everything from Michael Bay's early "Transformers" movies to the horror flick "Disturbia" to "Holes," "Constantine," "Nymphomaniac," and the much-maligned legacy sequel "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," just to name a few.

Even back in 2018, though, LaBeouf knew that his various scandals would overshadow his work. "I've got to look at my failures in the face for a while," he told Esquire at the time. "I need to take ownership of my sh** and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I'm trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes. I've been falling forward for a long time. Most of my life. The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot." So what exactly has been going on with LaBeouf, and what brought about his fall from grace? Let's find out.