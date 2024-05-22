The Chilling Shia LaBeouf Movie Dominating Netflix Charts Right Now

Before he was making waves at the box office with the "Transformers" trilogy, Shia LaBeouf starred in 2007's chilling thriller "Disturbia." One of his earliest projects as a leading man, the film was a teen-friendly riff on Alfred Hitchcock's paranoid "Rear Window." Nearly two decades after its release, the D.J. Caruso-directed picture is dominating the charts on Netflix. The film is the most-watched film worldwide on Netflix as of May 21, outranking the streaming service's "Mother of the Bride." LaBeouf's thriller is particularly making waves in countries like Canada, Turkey, and Italy.

We all know LaBeouf was never the same after "Transformers," but "Disturbia" was released months before the robot action film hit screens. Despite not yet being a household name, LaBeouf's clout as a child actor helped bring "Disturbia" a worldwide haul north of $115 million. Critical reception definitely helped the thriller, as the pic boasts a solid 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Suzanne Tenner of the San Francisco Chronicle described the release as "an eminently watchable thriller with built-in appeal to teens" in a positive review.

Critics aren't the only fans of "Disturbia," as users on the film-centric social media site Letterboxd have plenty of good things to say about the 2000s pic. The thriller has a solid 3.1-star rating based on over 120,000 scored reviews. "[...] this movie is way better [than] it ought to be. It's got laughs, thrills, and some genuine scares," wrote user Joel Winstead, whose near-perfect review also highlighted LaBeouf's strong performance.