Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Rumored Villain List Has Us Worried

Can comic book movie fans have too much of a good thing? Marvel lovers might end up asking themselves this very question if "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" contains as many villains as the rumors suggest. Want to know more about the jam-packed roster that might be waiting for audiences? Click our video above for all the details.

We think we have a pretty good idea as to who a few of the movie's big bads might be. Logos for the Inner Demons, a gang connected to Mr. Negative, can be seen in behind-the-scenes footage officially released by Sony. Marvin Jones III has been cast as mobster Tombstone, a character he already voiced in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," making him one of several MCU actors to appear in both worlds. With two different factions apparently taking part in the film, it looks like Peter Parker (Tom Holland) might get stuck in the middle of a street war. And they aren't the only bad guys on the block – Michael Mando's Scorpion will also be back.

That's a lot of wickedness for one production, and this doesn't even include all of the other villainous characters rumored to be appearing who haven't been confirmed yet. It could be that many of them are part of a montage that catches us up on what Spidey has been up to since we last saw him, but even so, it's seeming more and more likely that the next "Spider-Man" film is going to be bursting at the seams with villains.