70s TV Shows That Would Spark Controversy Today

When "Charlie's Angels" debuted on ABC in 1976, women in the United States had only been able to get credit cards without a husband to co-sign for two years. The show starred Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett, and Kate Jackson as a trio of private investigators and ran for 109 episodes through 1981. This was the peak of the second-wave feminist movement, and the show's three capable, independent leads could have been a source of pride for those who pushed for changes in gender equality.

Instead, the Angels worked at the behest of the mysterious John Bosley (David Doyle) and dressed in revealing outfits, even while working. "Charlie's Angels" is perhaps the best illustration of how societal evolution has rendered a once-popular show so cringeworthy that it's almost unwatchable today. Olivia Rutigliano of Crime Reads called the series "a portrayal of tremendous female independence, capability, and power that was simultaneously loaded with objectification and sexualization." She also quoted New York Times film critic Molly Haskell's observation that women in the media "who were doing the agitating and analyzing didn't know whether to laugh or cry."

The 21st century extensions of the franchise weren't much better. The 2000 film and its 2003 sequel did well at the box office but weren't loved by critics, and a 2011 TV reboot lasted just eight episodes. A third film in 2019 written and directed by Elizabeth Banks was a huge box office flop despite a star-studded cast.