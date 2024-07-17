The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Welcome Back, Kotter

Gabe Kotter's (Gabe Kaplan) dreams were his ticket out of Brooklyn — and his road map to television fame. Loosely based on Kaplan's memories and stand-up routine about life as a teenager in a remedial class at New Ultrecht High School in New York, "Welcome Back, Kotter" caused teenagers and kids to flock to their television sets every week in the mid-1970s.

While the sitcom was surprisingly willing to delve into heavy topics in a fearless way, it also had a lot of fun whipping up comedic routines that paid tribute to classic comedians like the Marx Brothers. It made its central cast of four teenagers household names, but only John Travolta would see his career elevated beyond the show to become a lasting pop culture icon.

It's been nearly fifty years since the iconic show aired its first episode, and, sadly, some of the "Welcome Back, Kotter's" main stars are no longer with us. But a good chunk of the show's regular cast has continued to survive and thrive in Hollywood. Here's who's still alive among the show's regular recurring class.