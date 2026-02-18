10 Great Netflix Original Movies Everyone Has Already Forgotten About

Every week, Netflix unleashes a flood of content, including original movies exclusively made for the streaming service. It's difficult to keep up with everything, especially since other platforms also clamor for attention with their own productions, but there's some programming that persists through the deluge. While the likes of "Bird Box," "The Irishman," and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" continue to dominate conversations, there are many great films that seem lost to the storms of days gone by, sinking to the bottom of Netflix's library and turning into relics. These movies may have generated some positive buzz upon arrival, but hardly anyone remembers they even exist nowadays.

As film fans, it's time to change this. There are way too many "what to watch this weekend" lists, but not enough "what to watch if you forgot about it already" features, so let's grab a shovel and get digging for all the gold on Netflix. From Jake Gyllenhaal teaming up with his "Nightcrawler" collaborator Dan Gilroy and getting weirder than ever to the ultimate parody of evil children in horror films, these are the Netflix original movies that everyone has already forgotten about — but will fall in love with all over again after reading this. Remember, sometimes all that's necessary is a rewatch to remind us how good something was to begin with.