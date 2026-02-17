5 Essential British Crime Dramas Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once
Nothing boils and sizzles quite like crime dramas — especially those of the British variety. There's something special about the shows from the U.K. that land differently among the viewers. Maybe it's the complexity of the multilayered characters, or maybe it's how everyone operates in the notorious grey zone of morality, where one wrong move could turn them from hero to villain. Whichever way, it makes for blockbuster TV.
Go back through the decades, and there's an endless array of British crime dramas to watch — everything from "Inspector Morse" to "Wallander" and "Midsomer Murders." It's next to impossible to select only a few for coverage, since there are so many excellent choices begging to be picked.
Having said that, we have chosen a blend of seminal series and highly underrated gems that not everyone outside of the U.K. may be aware of or familiar with. This isn't to say that these are all among the best crime shows of all time; instead, it's about how they're essential viewing for anyone who's a fan of the genre. So, turn off the latest Sky Sports update about Manchester United, make a cup of tea, don't overdo it on the Jaffa Cakes, and let's explore the British crime dramas everybody needs to check out at least once.
Gangs of London
There's violence in TV shows, then there's what happens in "Gangs of London." This British crime drama, co-created by Gareth Evans of "The Raid" fame, holds absolutely nothing back, as it demonstrates that crime doesn't pay — as a matter of fact, it may leave you with a broken nose, short of a few limbs, or even decapitated in the end.
The story introduces undercover cop Elliot Carter (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù), who infiltrates the Wallace Organization to bring down London's most famous and powerful crime family. However, a power vacuum is created after the death of Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), opening the door for rival gangs to stake their claim as the Wallaces fight for their turf. Elliot's journey takes several brutal and unexpected turns as he goes deeper into the underworld and questions his allegiances.
Much like "Game of Thrones," "Gangs of London" isn't afraid to shock and kill off popular characters. In Season 3, one particular death drops every jaw, especially since this individual had survived seemingly everything else beforehand. That's another point here: The drama lures the audience in, but the unrestrained action keeps everyone on tenterhooks. Violence is never too far away, as gunfights and bloody brawls prove to be the order of the day. "Gangs of London" comes highly recommended, and it's one of the best TV shows to watch if you like "Mobland."
Luther
Everyone debates which is Idris Elba's best onscreen performance, but let's be real here for a second. There's only one legitimate answer to consider: DCI John Luther in "Luther." This British crime drama puts the protagonist through the wringer to solve cases that would send a chill down the spine of any ordinary person. Due to the nature of his work, Luther is heavily affected by what goes on around him, which proves to be both a blessing and a curse. He struggles to let go and often breaks the rules to catch the bad guys, but does the end always justify the means? To Luther, it does.
As a TV series, "Luther" ran for five seasons — or series, as it's known in the U.K. — however, that doesn't mean the character has disappeared off the face of the Earth. Quite the contrary. Elba reprised his character for the 2023 Netflix movie titled "Luther: The Fallen Sun," while further cases are set to continue as standalone films.
It's a testament to Elba's ability as Luther that a planned American adaptation starring Mahershala Ali was canned. Make no mistake about it: Ali is an outstanding and award-winning performer in his own right; however, there's only one Luther, and his name is Idris Elba.
Line of Duty
In every country, the police are meant to serve and protect the citizens. But what happens when corruption takes over, and the rule of law becomes selective to them? Who polices the police, so to speak? "Line of Duty" provides the answer. The series introduces Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), who is transferred to an anti-corruption unit of the police after his refusal to cover up a crime for his team. Arnott works with Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) as they uncover the web of corruption and crime within the Central Police.
"Line of Duty" isn't afraid of asking the hard questions or tackling everyday issues that ordinary citizens ask about law enforcement officials and their jurisdiction. Sometimes, this gets ugly and scarily real, as the show forces society to look in the mirror, even if everything is told under the guise of a fictional story.
While fans debate which is the best season of the show, this is like arguing if Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest soccer player to have lived — it's only the most minor of details separating them. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Line of Duty" holds 96% critical approval and a 94% audience score, cementing the series as one of the best British crime dramas of all time.
Broadchurch
Set in the fictional coastal town of the same name, "Broadchurch" is an easily bingeable three-season British crime drama. The superstar duo of David Tennant and Olivia Colman lead the series as DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller, respectively, while the likes of Jodie Whittaker, Arthur Darvill, and Jonathan Bailey also feature to add even more star power here.
The first season of the show deals with Hardy and Miller investigating the murder of a local boy. The threads of this case spread to the subsequent seasons, as Hardy and Miller tackle new cases, as well as the consequences of what happened previously.
Unsurprisingly, Tennant and Colman steal the show at every turn. While there's a tension and uneasiness between Hardy and Miller at first, especially as they clash over how to conduct the case, they learn how to trust each other and work as a team as the story develops. They're a remarkable and captivating onscreen pairing, keeping everyone hooked on the drama and mystery as well as the three-dimensional characters. Unlike a lot of shows that continue until they run out of steam and splutter at the finish line, "Broadchurch" gets in and out with its reputation head and shoulders above many of its contemporaries. Impressively, every season of the show received critical acclaim, while viewers also gave it a universal thumbs-up.
Peaky Blinders
What's there left to say about "Peaky Blinders" that hasn't been said before? Not only is it one of the greatest British crime dramas ever made, but it's also one of the most binge-worthy TV shows of all time. Taking place after World War I, the show centers on Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his criminal gang known as the Peaky Blinders. They indulge in different types of criminal activity while trying to dodge the long arm of the law and other societal issues of the period. Of course, they aren't always successful, facing many obstacles and hurdles that threaten their survival. With that said, don't mess with the Peaky Blinders!
At its core, "Peaky Blinders" is a period drama about mobsters, as well as every issue that comes with that lifestyle, including family problems and matters of the heart. What makes it so appealing is the riveting stories that take place across six seasons and the compelling cast of characters. Notable actors, such as Tom Hardy, Sam Neill, Annabelle Wallis, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Andrew Koji, all lend their talents to the show at various points.
When it comes to overall reception, both critics and viewers agree that "Peaky Blinders" is the real deal. The series holds 93% and 94% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively.