5 Essential British Crime Dramas Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Nothing boils and sizzles quite like crime dramas — especially those of the British variety. There's something special about the shows from the U.K. that land differently among the viewers. Maybe it's the complexity of the multilayered characters, or maybe it's how everyone operates in the notorious grey zone of morality, where one wrong move could turn them from hero to villain. Whichever way, it makes for blockbuster TV.

Go back through the decades, and there's an endless array of British crime dramas to watch — everything from "Inspector Morse" to "Wallander" and "Midsomer Murders." It's next to impossible to select only a few for coverage, since there are so many excellent choices begging to be picked.

Having said that, we have chosen a blend of seminal series and highly underrated gems that not everyone outside of the U.K. may be aware of or familiar with. This isn't to say that these are all among the best crime shows of all time; instead, it's about how they're essential viewing for anyone who's a fan of the genre. So, turn off the latest Sky Sports update about Manchester United, make a cup of tea, don't overdo it on the Jaffa Cakes, and let's explore the British crime dramas everybody needs to check out at least once.