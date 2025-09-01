The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Space: 1999

The 1970s treated audiences to some of the best sci-fi on TV and film, from "Star Wars" to "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica." But one of the most underrated sci-fi cult classics of the decade was "Space: 1999," a British TV series from the mind of Gerry Anderson, creator of puppet-mation shows like "Fireball XL5" and "The Thunderbirds."

The series was born out of "UFO," which had only lasted a single season in 1971. Instead of retooling the failed series to improve its ratings, the network decided to start from scratch and launched "Space: 1999" in 1975. Real-life married couple Martin Landau and Barbara Bain lead a cast of space adventurers who operate out of Moonbase Alpha, their headquarters on the lunar surface. In the premiere episode, a catastrophic nuclear detonation sends the moon, and with it, Moonbase Alpha, careening into deep space.

Over the years, much of the main cast of "Space: 1999" has, sadly, passed away. Series star Martin Landau departed this Earth in 2017 after a long career in Hollywood, which saw him appear on shows like "Mission: Impossible" as well as classic films like "Crimes and Misdemeanors" and, of course, his Oscar-winning performance in "Ed Wood." And nearly all of Landau's "Space: 1999" co-stars have joined him in the next life, before or since, with Clifton Jones passing away most recently in June of 2025. But as fans continue to celebrate the series, there are still a few cast members who are still with us.