10 Sci-Fi Movies That Take Place In A Future That Has Already Passed

Sci-fi movies love to predict the future. Whether it be by laying out the doom and gloom of a post-apocalyptic landscape, or wondering what will be in vogue in a distant time, these films imagine the possible destinies of society. It's fun to look back at how much they got wrong — or right — when we pass these potential futures in our real world's timeline. Seriously, we could have had hoverboards and replicants by now. Instead, we argue with strangers online and struggle to find a Wi-Fi signal.

Surprisingly, "The Simpsons" freakishly predicted the future better than most sci-fi movies, which says something about the oracular abilities of Springfield's beloved goofball family (and maybe we need to find out who's the time traveler in the writers' room). Regardless, let's take a look back at a few sci-fi films set in a time that has already passed, to see how society was depicted versus what actually happened in reality.

Before any billionaires misunderstand the purpose of this piece: this isn't an invitation, nor a challenge, to accelerate society's downfall. Everyone is doing a stellar job already, without having to use any horrifying examples from the movies, so please — no more.