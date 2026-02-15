12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Friends

Some of the most rewatchable episodes of "Friends" earn the honor simply because they're impeccable. Indeed, six of the episodes on this list are also in the top 30 best "Friends" episodes ever, according to IMDb. There are other factors to consider when trying to find the best episodes of "Friends" for a rewatch, however.

The most revisited episodes are often ones that follow a plot that involves every main character. They may have one or more exciting guest appearances, and sometimes they're a diversion from the series' regular format. With a sitcom, you also want to find episodes dense with good jokes.

"Friends" changed the course of television forever, and it's one of the most important sitcoms that's ever aired. It's not perfect — there are a lot of homophobic jokes, far too many flashbacks that utilize fat suits, and a worrying lack of diversity. That said, when viewed with an understanding of these flaws, it can still be enjoyed as a nostalgic beacon of its time. There are a lot of jokes (a lot) that are as sharp and funny as they were when they aired, and each main character on "Friends" has an interesting journey of growth from young adulthood into middle age.