The Top 17 Friends Secondary Characters Ranked Worst To Best

"Friends" is about the core group of buddies that the beloved sitcom is named after: Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). They're the central focus of the show and their relationships with each other are the most important dynamics that are explored throughout the series. However, it's often secondary characters that become fan favorites in the world of TV, and "Friends" certainly has a lot of memorable ones.

We've taken a good look at every side character who appeared in four or more episodes of "Friends" and pulled out those whose arcs were most critical to the main gang. We narrowed it down to characters who appeared across multiple seasons of the show and who added some value to proceedings, be it through comic relief or by shaping the arcs of our six leads. For our final order, we assessed their performance in these key areas and then ranked them from worst to best. This list is for all the "Friends" fans out there who feel like the secondary characters sometimes steal the show.