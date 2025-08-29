The 12 Funniest Unscripted Moments In Friends

Funnily enough, the first time that significant lines were ad-libbed by a "Friends" cast member wasn't done by any of the six main characters. Season 1, Episode 7, "The One with the Blackout," finds most of the gang sheltering in Monica and Rachel's apartment as New York City is plunged into darkness. While trying to find the owner of a lost cat, Rachel runs into a very tall, very Italian man named Paolo (Cosimo Fusco). He barely speaks English, and has never been one of the best or most engaging secondary characters on "Friends," but he still had a few memorable moments, including several in his debut.

Fusco was told by the "Friends" writing team to simply ad-lib all of his Italian. Obviously, a lot of the audience and none of the characters understand what he's saying, but it still had to be a challenge to ad-lib basically all of your character's main dialogue in a TV series. Rachel is the first of the friends to find and meet Paolo, and she quickly invites him to shelter with them in the apartment, where she introduces him to everyone.

When Paolo meets Phoebe, he sensually holds her hand and says "Phoebe, sei tanto bella anche tu. Se siete tutte così belle, mi trasferisco qui," to which Phoebe responds, "you betcha!" What Fusco improvised translates in English to "Phoebe, you're so beautiful too. If you're all so gorgeous, I'll move right here," offering an interesting hint at Paolo's womanizing behavior.