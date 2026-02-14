5 Stephen King Ideas Hollywood Keeps Reusing

Stephen King's influence on horror is unmatched. His books have been adapted time and time again, and some, like "The Shining," are major milestones in the history of the genre. The author's stories continue to find their way to the screen, even if they've already been filmed before. 2025 alone boasted four films — "The Running Man," "The Long Walk," "The Life of Chuck," and "The Monkey" — as well as two shows, HBO's "It: Welcome to Derry" and MGM+'s "The Institute."

King's work features all types of terrifying subjects, from dystopian futures and killer machines to ancient supernatural forces and psychically gifted children. Even if you aren't really a horror fan, a film like "The Life of Chuck" features characters and themes that resonate beyond the genre.

In addition to the countless adaptations of his work, Hollywood continues to use ideas first found in King's books. He may not have invented the concepts, but he often pioneered and cemented their popularity in the media, further encouraging the industry to keep using them. That doesn't even include the remakes of his own adaptations, or the unnecessary sequels, like the endless "Children of the Corn" films. While many ideas could be attributed to King, these are the most influential ones.