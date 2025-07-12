What Is Art The Clown? The Terrifier Villain Explained

From "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" to "Clown in a Cornfield," clowns have long been a staple in horror movies. "It's" Pennywise and the creepy clown doll in "Poltergeist" have gone down in history as the cause of many people's coulrophobia (a fear of clowns), and a new clown joined their ranks with the release of 2016's "Terrifier," an indie slasher directed by creator Damien Leone.

The film franchise follows the adventures of Art, a serial-killing clown who has no problem stalking his victims and killing them whenever an opportunity presents itself, committing crimes for fun. Few survive his attacks, and, if they do, Art will always return to haunt them. Not only can't you escape him, one of his victims even pulled an Amanda from "Saw" and became his partner.

While Art the Clown may seem like he's just a human in makeup, there are some signs that's not all he is, based on his abilities to shift his appearance and teleport. In "Terrifier," he appears to be completely human, but that changes at the end of the film, when he seemingly comes back to life despite dying by suicide from a fatal gunshot. His new, unnatural ability is confirmed in the second film, where he's decapitated and is resurrected again. There's something obviously demonic about Art, and "Terrifier 3" confirms it as he becomes more affiliated with the apparent source of his power, the Little Pale Girl.

