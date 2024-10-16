The Right Order To Watch The Children Of The Corn Movies

Establishing the chronology of the "Children of the Corn" franchise can be tricky, since only few of the movies actually pay much attention to establishing a proper timeline. As such, it's probably safe to say that the chronological viewing order for the series is mostly the same as the release order, barring remakes:

"Children of the Corn" (1984, 2009, or both — take your pick)

"Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice"

"Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest"

"Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering"

"Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror"

"Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return"

"Children of the Corn: Revelation"

"Children of the Corn: Genesis"

"Children of the Corn: Runaway"

"Children of the Corn (2020)"

The events of "Children of the Corn II" kick off shortly after the first movie ends, and "Children of the Corn III" follows up on that. "Children of the Corn 666" features the first movie's villainous Isaac Croner (John Franklin) as an adult, so it's also part of that same established timeline. Beyond that, however, the sequels are often unrelated, and largely uninterested in establishing continuity. "Children of the Corn: Runaway" takes place over the course of a decade or so, which means at least some of its events may or may not take place before "Children of the Corn: Genesis."

It's also worth noting that while the 2020 movie is a remake of the 1984 original, it mentions things like GMO crops — a term the term was unlikely to be in wide use among rural communities in the mid-1980s — which means the film's events likely take place around the time it was actually made. As such, the 2020 film exists as its own beast outside the canon proper.