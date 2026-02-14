10 Popular '60s TV Shows That Everyone Forgot About

There was a time when it was easy to be aware of, if not actually watch, pretty much every show on television. Back in the days of the monoculture, there were only three networks — and those networks didn't run for 24 hours a day. Things got a lot more difficult with the addition of more networks, more hours of programming, and the advent of cable. When factoring in streaming services and those eventually having original shows as well, it was no longer realistic to "keep up" with television, as it were.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest side effects to that flood of small screen content is that many older shows have gotten lost to time. While there is still a fair amount of nostalgia for television from the '90s, '80s, and to a lesser extent, the '70s, memories of anything older than that have grown incredibly hazy.

Outside of outliers like "The Andy Griffith Show," "Batman," "The Addams Family," and "Gilligan's Island" — which have managed to maintain a spot in the pop culture conversation to this day — the majority of TV shows from the '60s are all but forgotten. This is even true of shows that were undeniably popular in their day, some even more so than the aforementioned examples. These 10 are exemplars of that lost phenomena, so let's take a look.