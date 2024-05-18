The Only Major Actor Still Alive From The Avengers TV Series

In the summer of 2012, people in the United Kingdom flocked to theaters to see a team-up superhero movie called "Avengers Assemble." An untold truth of the original "Avengers" movie is that it required a title change in that country due to there already being a popular piece of media called "The Avengers," even if it dated back to the 1960s.

In 1961, the TV show "The Avengers" debuted, meaning it even predates the "Avengers" comic book, which came out with its first issue in 1963. The spy series managed to thread the needle of having some fun spy adventures throughout its run and other storylines that were tinged with more noir elements. It was highly influential in the spy genre, and it's remained in the zeitgeist in various capacities over the decades. There was even an "Avengers" film in the 1990s that was a box office bomb but deserves a remake nonetheless.

"The Avengers" ended in 1969, and suffice it to say, much of the original cast has since passed away. It might make fans who want to engage in a bit of nostalgia sad rewatching the series, provided they can manage to track it down. There's only one main cast member left alive from the show — Linda Thorson.