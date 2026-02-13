5 Underrated Horror Movie Reboots That No One Talks About Today

It's no secret that "reboot" feels like a dirty word for many fandoms. In the horror community, don't even mention it unless you want to be met with pitchforks and forum flame wars, since so many people still live with the bitter disappointment of 2010's "A Nightmare on Elm Street," which Reddit agrees is the absolute worst horror remake of all time. Much like with anything in life, though, it isn't all bad, because positive outliers do exist.

There are horror reboots that have aged well, or turned out far better than most people give them credit for. As a matter of fact, the only thing holding them back from being deemed classics is their association with the originals. In this sense, they're underrated gems that deserve a second look.

Now, bear in mind that this feature isn't about universally regarded remakes, such as 2024's "Nosferatu" or 1986's "The Fly." This is a shoutout to the movies that don't have fans screaming from the rafters about how good they are when they should be. So, let's right this wrong by recognizing and appreciating the underrated horror reboots that no one talks about today.