10 Best '80s Vampire Movies Ranked

Strictly speaking, the 1980s wasn't a banner decade for vampire movies. Such a quaint, old-fashioned monster couldn't hold a candle to Jason, Freddy, and their ilk in the '80s — as Roddy McDowall's Peter Vincent rightly states in "Fright Night," "Apparently, all they want to see are demented madmen running around in ski masks, chopping up virgins." So vampires were largely relegated to second string efforts like "To Die For," comedies like "Once Bitten," and combinations of the two (the baffling "Vampire's Kiss" with Nicolas Cage). Even the best vampire films of the '80s, which this list suggests, aren't really the best vampire films of all time (though three of them did make the cut on our list); you'll notice that the Rotten Tomatoes scores for most of these titles hover between the mid-50s and the low 80s.

Still, the vampire films of the 1980s offer some memorable moments, and there are at least a few bona fide horror classics listed here. Join us, children of the night, as we rank the 10 best vampire movies of the 1980s.