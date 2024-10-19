What Are Hellraiser Cenobites? Horror's Grossest Monsters Explained

The Cenobites, aka The Order of the Gash, are demons who reside in a hellish dimension known as the Labyrinth, spending their days torturing the damned. However, the Cenobites have been known to show up everywhere from 18th-century France to outer space, as a Lament Configuration puzzle box can summon them to any setting.

Most of the Cenobites were humans in the past, but you probably wouldn't think that based on their grotesque and unique appearances. The face of the franchise has literal pins sticking out of his head after all. Chatterer, meanwhile, boasts a gruesome smile and chattering teeth. There is also Butterball, a blobby creature with sunglasses. These are just a few examples of the most notable Cenobites, but there are many more out there — and they're all terrifying.

Despite their love of tearing souls apart, the Cenobites have to follow rules in the "Hellraiser" franchise, which makes them more interesting than your average slasher villain. They are controlled by the Lament Configuration, and the Labyrinth has its own system and hierarchies to which they must abide. That said, the Cenobites have cut loose on occasion, as "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth" sees them go on an unrestrained rampage in New York City. Meanwhile, "The Scarlet Gospels" — the one major Clive Barker story that needs to be told on film — is features a power struggle in Hell that involves Cenobite-on-Cenobite chaos. And then there's Paul Kane's "Sherlock Holmes and the Servants of Hell" novel, which pits them at the center of a war in the underworld, culminating in an epic battle for the ages.