The Only Recap You Need Before Scream 7

At this point, one wonders why Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) isn't in permanent witness protection or hidden away in a solid-steel fortress, because it's a Ghostface epidemic as far as her life is concerned. Once again, she needs to fight for her survival and figure out who's after her in "Scream 7." Make sure you watch the video above to receive an abridged version of the entire "Scream" timeline before the 2026 film releases in theaters.

After Campbell turned down appearing in "Scream 6," she returns as the beloved final girl in "Scream 7," which also marks a much-heralded reunion with Kevin Williamson, the writer of the first film, "Scream 2," "Scream 4," and co-writer/director of the 2026 sequel. Other popular faces from the franchise, such as Courteney Cox and Matthew Lillard, also feature in the newest movie.

Much like with anything "Scream"-related, fans are abuzz with theories and worries about who survives and dies in the end. This is one series that loves to pull the rug out from under the audience and flip expectations, so anything is possible. Seriously, don't ever write off the possibility of a Ghostface, Leatherface, and Michael Myers crossover movie where they embark on the ultimate slasher spree. If "Freddy vs. Jason" can happen, so too can this dream — or nightmare — team-up.