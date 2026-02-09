Robert Downey Jr.'s Leaked Doctor Doom Look Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing

"Avengers: Doomsday" is coming, and it's bringing the vast majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with it. However, as the film's title implies, one character will loom large over everyone else: Iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Now, a new leak of Doom's MCU look has people talking, and they're all saying the same thing — make sure to watch Looper's video above to get up to speed about Downey's Doom costume and what fans think about it.

Even before this new leak, there have already been some hints that the MCU Doctor Doom will be a more comics-accurate version than his live-action predecessors, at least when it comes to pure visuals. We saw a glimpse of his cloaked form in the post-credits scene of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," holding a mask that's instantly recognizable as the one worn by Doctor Doom. Judging by the new leaks, Marvel has improved upon the costume ahead of "Doomsday," and that makes sense — it wouldn't be Doctor Doom if he wasn't constantly upgrading himself and his armor.