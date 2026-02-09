5 Worst Super Bowl 2026 Commercials (So Far), Ranked
Every time the Super Bowl rolls around, advertisers put out their most star-laden, action-packed, and jaw-dropping commercials in the hope of attracting the interest of consumers. But those promotional clips don't always generate the right kind of buzz. Sometimes they only succeed in causing confusion and even discomfort: For every memorable mascot like Spuds MacKenzie, there's a singing wad of back hair. Some of these ads end up becoming cautionary tales that keep advertisers from making embarrassing mistakes, joining the ranks of the worst Super Bowl ads of all time.
While there were definitely winners in this year's bunch (here are the best Super Bowl 2026 commercials), there were also, inevitably, losers. These ads ended up making consumers squirm. Here are the five worst commercials that aired during Super Bowl LX, ranked (by authorial opinion) from bad to worst.
5. Dunkin' Donuts - Good Will Dunkin'
We have to give Dunkin' Donuts credit — at least the idea behind its Super Bowl commercial is funny. The ad begins with a message that states, "Before the movie, a much better version of 'Good Will Hunting' was made as a sitcom, with a real genius in the lead... and some other actors." We then get a mock opening for the fictional "Good Will Dunkin'" pilot, which stars Ben Affleck and a host of sitcom stars from years gone by: Alfonso Ribeiro, Ted Danson, Jaleel White, Jason Alexander, Jasmine Guy, and "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc all feature, and Ben Affleck plays Will Hunting, taking over the role from his friend and co-star Matt Damon.
The writing is in-jokey and filled with amusing references to both "Good Will Hunting" and the roots of the featured stars. There's also a Tom Brady cameo that plays on the famous "How do you like them apples" taunt used in "Good Will Hunting." The problem? Digital de-aging is used to make all of the performers look like they did back in the '90's, and the effect is uncanny and unsettling — as if they're all wearing rubber masks. It's just distracting enough to earn a spot on the bottom rung of this list and make one wish that Dunkin' had chosen to explain away everyone's wrinkles instead.
4. Alexa - Chris Hemsworth thinks Alexa+ is scary good
Multiple conglomerates created commercials boasting about their AI-related services, but this Chris Hemsworth ad (which also features his real-life wife Elsa Pataky) – is just plain goofy in a bad way. In the commercial, Pataky uses Alexa+ to schedule events. When Hemsworth learns about their new digital assistant, he develops a case of full-blown technophobia, creating elaborate scenarios in which the device tries to have him murdered. After envisioning himself being beheaded by a garage door among other grisly deaths, Hemsworth begins to waver when Alexa offers to book him a massage with a cinnamon scrub.
Not only does the ad minimize valid fears surrounding smart home technology, its light dorkiness makes Hemsworth seem too foolish to be believed. As multiple comments on the version of the commercial posted on YouTube have noted, it does nothing constructive to convince consumers to buy the device. In fact, it may well have the opposite effect in the long run. Poking fun at those who have concerns about the increased use of AI in everyday life is neither a good strategy nor a good look for Amazon.
3. Gemini - New Home
Another commercial that tries to convince people that they really need AI in their lives, this incredibly bland commercial for Google's Gemini division ends up making the watcher wonder why in the world they need a search function to replace their imagination.
The ad sees a mother and child use Gemini to look at pictures of their new house, then combine images of their home with ones of their empty rooms to create a new dwelling. They paint the walls blue with a click of a button, then envision a garden in the back yard while using Gemini to look at old videos and pictures.
This overly sentimental ad does a poor job of talking the consumer into using AI. Everything Gemini does here can easily be replaced with a little bit of personality or a scroll through a curated Pinterest account. It's instantly forgettable and feels like an advertisement for laziness more than anything else.
2. Svedka Vodka - Shake Your Bots Off
Combining AI with actual dance moves choreographed by real humans, Svedka Vodka's ad throws viewers into the uncanny valley and leaves them feeling icky. The too-shiny, too-smooth renderings of the characters, the eerie way they move, their empty smiles — it's all too chilling to contemplate. Since the commercial clearly aims to sell this booze as a fun, sophisticated, party-inspiring thing, its mission definitely isn't accomplished.
The ad features two robots mixing Svedka cocktails before taking to the dance floor and partying down. They appear to be having a good time as they prance about with creepy grins plastered across their fake faces. The drinks are apparently so good that they consume them at the risk of frying their electronic bodies — sparks fly as the male-presenting bot downs a cocktail (so much for the intelligence part of AI).
1. Manscaped - Hair Ballad
Manscaped's utterly gross commercial lands on the top of the heap this year. While it tries to be charming and nearly overcomes its unattractive subject matter via sheer moxie, the ad can't quite get past the visceral unpleasantness inherent in watching sad-eyed clumps of chest, back, and pubic hair mourn their detachment from their human hosts. The promo ends unceremoniously, with one of the chunks being wrapped up in a piece of toilet paper and flushed away.
Nick Lutsko is the man behind the music here. He's arguably a comedy genius — try to get through a Halloween season without humming his "Spirit Halloween" song under your breath. Unfortunately, his tune is the only good part of this ad. Manscaped has a long history of leaving them groaning in the aisles, and this Super Bowl ad is no exception. When it comes to (literal) potty humor, Liquid I.V. definitely did it better this year.