5 Worst Super Bowl 2026 Commercials (So Far), Ranked

We have to give Dunkin' Donuts credit — at least the idea behind its Super Bowl commercial is funny. The ad begins with a message that states, "Before the movie, a much better version of 'Good Will Hunting' was made as a sitcom, with a real genius in the lead... and some other actors." We then get a mock opening for the fictional "Good Will Dunkin'" pilot, which stars Ben Affleck and a host of sitcom stars from years gone by: Alfonso Ribeiro, Ted Danson, Jaleel White, Jason Alexander, Jasmine Guy, and "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc all feature, and Ben Affleck plays Will Hunting, taking over the role from his friend and co-star Matt Damon.

The writing is in-jokey and filled with amusing references to both "Good Will Hunting" and the roots of the featured stars. There's also a Tom Brady cameo that plays on the famous "How do you like them apples" taunt used in "Good Will Hunting." The problem? Digital de-aging is used to make all of the performers look like they did back in the '90's, and the effect is uncanny and unsettling — as if they're all wearing rubber masks. It's just distracting enough to earn a spot on the bottom rung of this list and make one wish that Dunkin' had chosen to explain away everyone's wrinkles instead.