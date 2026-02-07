5 Best Super Bowl 2026 Commercials (So Far), Ranked
Objectively, it's sort of insane that auteurs like Yorgos Lanthimos and Taika Waititi vy for opportunities to direct 30-second spots that air during the Super Bowl, but that's the world we live in. Every year, brands pay what we can only assume is extraordinary amounts of money to get air time during what's colloquially referred to as the "big game," and every year, you get some pretty bad commercials as a result. The upside here is that there are also some really fun commercials that might make you laugh a little bit or appreciate the concept, and those are the ones we're here to discuss.
The aforementioned Lanthimos actually directed two Super Bowl ads for the 2026 game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, but only one appears on this list. So which one is it? Keep reading to hear more about the best Super Bowl commercials airing during the game ... so far.
5. Hellmann's, Sweet Sandwich Time
"Saturday Night Live" and Lonely Island founder Andy Samberg is always a welcome presence, and his participation in the Hellmann's Super Bowl spot for 2026 is no exception. In the ad, Samberg, caked in some truly absurd makeup and a hilarious wig, sports a jacket that says "Meal Diamond" in rhinestones on the back and bursts into song — specifically, a song called "Sweet Sandwich Time" that sounds uncannily like Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." Also, Elle Fanning is there!
If someone with half as much charisma and comedic timing as Samberg tried this, it would probably suck ... but because he's so incredibly funny, the whole thing works. A touch that feels particularly Samberg-ian, so to speak, is when he runs around this restaurat with a squeeze bottle of Hellmann's mayo, fires it randomly into the air, and yells, "This is how I make friends!" Bold if true, but it adds a really, really funny note to a commercial that came very close to being a dud and was saved by Samberg's infectious energy.
4. Instacart, Bananas
The grocery delivery service Instacart enlisted Ben Stiller's help for their big Super Bowl spot, and the guy did not disappoint. One of Stiller's funniest attributes as a performer is that he's very, very good at playing spiteful and jealous — look no further than "Zoolander," where his titular Derek Zoolander goes bonkers over a younger rival model — and that's exactly what he does in this 1980s-themed ad about ... Instacart being able to find perfectly ripe bananas for their customers. Once you put the banana approach aside, this ad is really funny, especially because Stiller's "character" is playing off real pop star Benson Boone, the guy whose signature move appears to be "doing a backflip."
Maybe the funniest and weirdest part of this commercial is it was directed by Spike Jonze, the genius behind "Her," "Adaptation," and "Being John Malkovich" — but that also explains why it's so good. Stiller vamps and gets exasperated, Boone hits the high notes, and they're both wearing insane costumes. Honestly, what more could you want?
3. Dove, The Game is Ours
Okay, time to get earnest. The reason this Dove ad, titled "The Game is Ours," landed on this list is because it's genuinely heartwarming! As it opens, text on screen gives us a sobering statistic: specifically, that 1 in 2 girls who decide to quit sports do so because they feel criticized for their body types. Obviously, that is not okay and even devastating, but the point of this Dove ad is to celebrate women and girls — and it does!
After seeing that text, we're treated to a montage of young female athletes performing step routines, marching with their respective high school bands, doing gymnastics, practicing karate, and finally, letting loose in a locker room and dancing their hearts out. It's unfortunate that more ads don't celebrate that anyone can find joy in physical movement, but this Dove ad is actually really lovely and makes sure that viewers know one thing: you don't need a specific body type to move, play, and dance.
2. Pringles, Pringeleo
In Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Manchild," she has some questions about a potential suitor. After lamenting about terrible past partners, she sings, "It's all just so familiar / What do you call it? / Stupid / Or is it ... slow / Maybe it's ... useless! There's a cuter word for it, I know!" The word in question, of course, is "manchild," and that also perfectly describes Carpenter's suitor in her perfect Pringles ad.
This commercial shows Carpenter — who, it should be said, is an absolutely unbelievable comedic performer — building a man, chip by chip, out of Pringles and naming him "Pringleleo," modeled after Leonardo DiCaprio. The aftermath is so funny, and even includes the two interacting under the sheets (racy!). When a fan of Sabrina's accidentally tackles Pringeleo and destroys him completely, the way she dramatically drops to her knees to mourn him is straight-up amazing ... and her eating one of his fallen chips really seals the deal. Carpenter is truly one of our greatest talents, and this ad proves it.
1. Squarespace, Unavailable
Since "The Favourite" released in 2018, the continued collaboration between Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos has proven quite fruitful — fruitful enough, in fact, that Stone won her second Oscar in under a decade for their 2023 movie "Poor Things." To be clear, it's a little surprising that they collaborated on something as "normal" as a Super Bowl ad, considering their track record, but their work for Squarespace, a company that lets you buy a domain name and create your own website easily, is actually pretty great.
The whole thing is shot in black and white with Stone, portraying a presumably exaggerated version of herself, in a far-flung fortress-like building trying to buy "emmastone.com" only to find that it's marked as "unavailable." Stone is, unquestionably, one of our most formidable and fearless actresses, and in a 30-second spot for the freaking Super Bowl, she manages to remind us all of this fact as she brutally and mercilessly smashes laptops when she doesn't get her way. Frankly, Emma Stone blessing the general populace with her presence in a Super Bowl ad is a gift, and we should all respect it.
Super Bowl LX airs on NBC and Peacock on February 8, 2026, and kick-off starts at 6:30 P.M. EST.