The 15 Worst Super Bowl Commercials Of All Time

Every year, advertisers from across the world descend upon the Super Bowl to unleash their biggest and best spots. The Super Bowl is renowned for featuring some of the best commercials of all time, and it's a trend that continues each year. Having your ad feature during the big game doesn't come cheap, and companies will have to pay a staggering $8 million for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LIX.

For every Mean Joe Green Coca-Cola ad, there's a myriad of poor copycats, unoriginal concepts, and annoying catchphrases. As a result, there have been a plethora of poorly made Super Bowl commercials over the years. As well as the cost, it takes a ton of creativity and originality to make a great Super Bowl commercial, but not all of them hit the mark.

As technology progresses, ads for cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence companies, and more are taking up valuable airtime, and not every commercial is a hit. Here are some of the most controversial and worst Super Bowl commercials ever produced. Some may have endured, but not necessarily for the right reasons.