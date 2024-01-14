Nude Scenes That Ruined The Movie

This moment from "Swordfish" is one of the most famous examples of gratuitous nudity and maybe the costliest. As if it wasn't enough that an earlier scene in the film showed Stanley (Hugh Jackman) hacking into the Department of Defense while a girl gave him a blowjob, the movie decides to show femme fatale Ginger (Halle Berry) sunbathing topless while reading a book.

Director Dominic Sena allegedly put a little extra in Berry's paycheck in exchange for flashing her breasts. Sena claimed that Berry was reluctant at first to go nude until he offered her a $500,000 bonus for it. Of course, Berry insisted in a later interview Sena was just being flippant when he said that. Instead, said Berry, she agreed to strip down for the role not because of money but because she felt confident enough to film a nude scene for the first time in her career. "With the success of my Dorothy Dandridge project and the critical acclaim that brought me," she told Entertainment Weekly, "I finally felt that I didn't have to prove myself anymore."

Regardless of how much this nude scene cost, it added nothing to the movie. It would have made no difference if the scene had shown Berry fully dressed (or at least wearing a bikini top).

Later that year, Berry agreed to do a more tasteful and impactful nude scene — "Monster's Ball" made much better use of her naked body.