12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of How I Met Your Mother

Because of its narrative framework — specifically, that Ted is relaying these stories to his kids years after the fact — "How I Met Your Mother" is really good at playing with storytelling and misdirection, and this is on perfect display in the Season 2 episode "Slap Bet." At this point, Ted and Robin are dating ... and when Robin has a small freakout over the concept of going to the mall with the whole gang, Ted gets suspicious about why she hates malls so much, especially because she won't stop talking about a friend who got married at a mall and was too young and naïve at the time. The theory that he cooks up with Marshall and Lily is that Robin is married to someone else and had the ceremony at a mall; Barney, however, is absolutely certain that Robin's "secret" is that she used to make "adult" films. That's when the show introduces the "slap bet." If Barney is wrong, Marshall gets to slap him as hard as he can, with Lily overseeing it all as the "slap bet commissioner."

The answer is so much funnier than anyone could have possibly guessed, though. Robin isn't married, and she didn't make adult films — she was a teenage pop star in Canada, and her hit single was called "Let's Go to the Mall." Between the reveal of the music video for that song — which rhymes "coat" with "about" in true Canadian custom — and Barney's reception of Marshall's slap, the ending of this episode is absolutely perfect, and the reveal stays funny no matter how often you rewatch the episode.