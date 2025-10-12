How I Met Your Mother Superfan Calculated The Sitcom's Staggering Waste Of Alcohol

"How I Met Your Mother" ran for nine seasons, telling the story of how Ted (Josh Radnor) met the mother of his two children. The show digs into his tales without revealing who the mom actually is until the end of the eighth season, and while the conclusion was controversial enough to make it onto our list of worst series finales ever, it's hard to deny the series' enduring influence. Like most sitcoms, "Mother" focuses on a handful of primary locations, one of which is MacLaren's Pub.

This Irish bar is situated in the middle of New York City and beneath Ted and Marshall's (Jason Segel) apartment. As you might imagine, even if you haven't seen the show, there's a lot of alcohol spotted throughout its run. Often, the characters are seen sitting in their favorite booth, nursing a beer or cocktail. There's even a comically large bottle of champagne that might have once had a fish in it. It's not an exaggeration to say that alcohol plays a large part in the show itself.

Most "Mother" fans are generally aware of this, but only one fan sat down and watched all 208 episodes, looking to see exactly how much alcohol was wasted. It turns out that a lot of bottles of beer and unfinished drinks are left on the table, and it took a dedicated Redditor to math it out. Not only did they crunch every relevant number in their post, but they put together a pie chart showing the exact percentages of wasted alcohol, with color-coding to attribute each percentage to a character. The numbers prove that "How I Met Your Mother" wasted over $4,200, across 285 abandoned drinks.