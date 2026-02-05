The Strangers: Chapter 3 Review - There's Nothing Strange About This Mediocre Slasher

The main thing added to the trilogy during reshoots was the overarching backstory for the Strangers, which was my biggest criticism of the previous chapter; it was a flavor of slasher villain origin story we've seen countless times before. Having now seen the trilogy's conclusion, I'm frustrated for the opposite reason, as their lifelong reign of terror that began in their earliest school days has far more dramatic weight to offer, but hasn't been given the space to drive narrative momentum because, well, it wasn't originally designed to even be there. Incorporating it has added more intrigue to this trilogy closer, but also makes it frustrating in a way it wouldn't have been otherwise — although, if I'm being honest, a frustrating missed opportunity in this current iteration is better than the boring anticlimax it would have been if it was never brought to the table, as first planned.

The sequel effectively teased that Maya's psychology would increasingly blur the lines between good and evil, her desire to avenge her boyfriend killed in "The Strangers: Chapter 1" leading her to commit acts out of sheer desperation that the Strangers do for fun. The finale of the preceding film set the stage for her ultimate mental breakdown, as her morals began to become compromised since no other option was available to help her survive — she had to play her aggressors at their own game and hope for the best.

As heavily teased in the marketing, her murder of Pin-Up Girl has impressed the killers enough for them to afford her a mask, pausing their pursuit to instead cautiously welcome her into the fold as they terrorize more innocent visitors to the town. But the full circle moment where Maya "breaks bad" never materializes, as the movie ensures she remains at a conscious remove from the moment she's asked to take over her victim from the previous film's identity. This means that, rather than forcing her to participate in gratuitous violence and lose her sense of self along the way, the final stretch of her arc is defined by her standing around and passively observing everything happening in front of her, waiting for the right moment to strike back. Director Renny Harlin does his best to maintain the same level of slow-burning dread as he pulled off in the prior film, but it ends up feeling like a mundane, fly on the wall account of the average day at the office for the two surviving killers.

Is "The Strangers: Chapter 3" the weakest of the entire reboot trilogy? Well, it's nowhere near as formulaic as the first (amongst the worst horror remakes of recent memory), an ill-conceived revival so uninspired it forced the creative team back to the drawing board. Instead, it's a more perplexing failure, one where the newfound ambition of the stripped-down sequel has been shrugged off, with nobody quite sure how to satisfactorily close character arcs or explore the surrounding darkness of the world they've created. Is it too late to go back and reshoot "The Strangers: Chapter 2" to make it a stand-alone slasher?

"The Strangers: Chapter 3" is in theaters now.