The Strangers — Chapter 2 Review: A Strangely Entertaining Sequel To A Terrible Slasher

The second act embraces the survival thriller tag more directly, stranding Maya in the wilderness and forcing her to fend for herself despite the mounting number of injuries she's sustained. Renny Harlin even goes as far to pay homage to "The Revenant" to make this genre comparison more obvious, although with all the best will in the world, Madelaine Petsch will not be following Leonardo DiCaprio's footsteps to the Oscar stage for her extensive fight scene with a bloodthirsty CGI feral hog. That scene did prompt some laughs at my screening despite being framed as a grueling battle between woman and beast, but I admired the big swing it took; as with most of the first two acts, it's almost completely dialogue free, and strips the hallmarks of both chase and survival narratives down to the barest of elements. It's not exactly what you come to a "Strangers" movie for, but Harlin manages to maintain the creeping dread that they're just out of frame at any given moment, even as the immediate obstacles Maya faces couldn't be further removed from masked murderers.

With that being said, the biggest disappointment of the film is the third act, where screenwriters Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland shatter the mystique of their antagonists, diving far too deep into their origin story in a way that threatens to derail the whole premise — reportedly the biggest change in the reshoots, with Harlin quoted as saying audiences wanted to find out more about who the Strangers were. As with prior movies, the film opens with onscreen text informing us how many Americans are killed by strangers annually, only to gradually scrap the notion of killers who randomly target people for no reason other than pure love of the game. The reason such underwritten villains have captured the public imagination is because they indiscriminately kill without any contextual purpose — we could feasibly be next on the chopping block due to the way in which they choose their targets with no driving motivation.

"The Strangers — Chapter 2" strays from this creeping threat to directly illuminate on the figures behind the masks, and the early events in their lives which started them on the path to notoriety. It's a functional backstory for this new iteration of the franchise and nicely sets up a forthcoming third installment that I assume will be more anticipated than this one is, but it's inherently in conflict with the overarching premise of these movies. If the killers aren't just a random group attacking for kicks and their motivation is made apparent, then the way these films are structured makes it harder to recapture and sustain the paranoid tension that drove the first two acts here. By the time of the next film, you could successfully file a false advertising lawsuit against the notion that they still are strangers to Petsch's scream queen. With these significant caveats in mind, however, "The Strangers — Chapter 2" is still a significant, genuinely improbable improvement on its predecessor. I'm as shocked writing this as you are reading it.

"The Strangers — Chapter 2" creeps into theaters on September 26.