The Only Recap You Need Before The Strangers - Chapter 2

It's a night to dismember as a trio of masked killers — Dollface, Pin-Up Girl, and the axe-wielding Scarecrow — hunt down an innocent vacationer in the fourth installment of "The Strangers" horror franchise. "The Strangers — Chapter 2" follows the survivor of the previous film, Maya Lucas (Madelaine Petsch), as she tries to once again evade the homicidal home invaders in a small Oregon town. If you need a recap of all the Strangers' kills so far — or at least want to know why the fourth film in the series is titled "Chapter 2" — Looper has a refresher video you can watch above.

2008's "The Strangers" — supposedly based on a terrifying true story — begins with a couple spending a quiet evening at a remote cabin, only to be violently attacked by three intruders for seemingly no other reason than "because you were home." Made on a budget of $9 million, "The Strangers" was a sleeper hit that grossed $82 million. This was despite mixed reviews from critics — the film currently has a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ten years later, the sequel "The Strangers: Prey at Night" pitted the masked marauders against a family visiting a trailer park, with diminished results. The film only grossed $32 million and received even worse reviews from critics and fans. Director Renny Harlin resuscitated the series in 2024 with "The Strangers: Chapter 1," the first of three concurrently shot films, and "Chapter 2" promises to take the series in a startling new direction.