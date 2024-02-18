What Marvel's Doctor Doom Looks Like Under The Mask (Warning: It's Disturbing)

Of all the villains to take on the heroes of the Marvel Universe, Doctor Doom is among the most formidable. The Latverian ruler has given even the most capable do-gooders a run for their money, most famously duking it out with the members of the Fantastic Four throughout his time in print. While exhibiting his awesome power and superior intellect, Doom wears a striking costume to bring it all together. The look he has become synonymous with consists of his suit of silver armor, green robes, and signature mask, which hides his scarred and damaged face.

Doom's facial damage is tied to his rivalry with Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic. During their younger years, they work together on a machine to project astral forms into different dimensions. However, the machine explodes due to Doom's miscalculations, resulting in his face being heavily damaged — something he blamed Reed for. Though he later repairs his face, it's burned and reinjured by a demon. Readers get a clear look at Doom's charred, noseless face in "Secret Wars" #3 when Sue "Invisible Woman" Storm removes his mask.

These panels and others show Doom to be disfigured to a disturbing extent, hence his near-constant mask-wearing. However, one of the biggest names in Marvel Comics history initially wanted to take Doom and his mask in a vastly different direction, totally recontextualizing the character.