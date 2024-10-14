The 14 Best '90s And Early 2000s Cartoons, Ranked
Narrowing down the best '90s and early 2000s cartoons feels like an impossible task. However, like Batman, one must face one's fears to become a hero. The reason it's so difficult is because of the sheer amount of quality series released during this era. Even cartoons like "Biker Mice from Mars" and "Captain Planet and the Planeteers," which wouldn't feature in the average person's Top 10 or 20 list, are excellent shows and hold a special place in the hearts of Gen Xers and millennials alike.
So, how was the decision made about what makes the cut here? It's twofold, really. First off, the Rotten Tomatoes scores matter. Essentially, every show in this ranked list requires a thumbs-up from both critics and fans — allowing for the occasional wet blanket, of course. Then, the Looper team debated about the ordering and inclusion of certain series. For example, one editor fought tooth and nail for the inclusion of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," so something else needed to go. Oh, and just because a show is considered one of the most expensive animated series in TV history doesn't necessarily mean it's making the list.
Without further ado, let's check out the best of the best when it comes to animated series in the '90s and early 2000s.
14. Futurama
On a surface level, someone could dismiss "Futurama" as nothing more than "The Simpsons" of the future, but Matt Groening's other famous show continues to feel evergreen (and hilarious) decades later. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West) who stumbles into a cryogenic pod only to awaken a thousand years later in 2999. The chronically underachieving Fry scores himself a job as a Planet Express cargo delivery boy where he meets the one-eyed captain Leela (Katey Sagal) and the bonkers robot Bender (John DiMaggio), and they embark on everyday workplace shenanigans (in space).
The first run of "Futurama" ran from 1999 to 2003. It took a break for a few years, returning for more adventures before hitting the pause button again. In 2023, Fry and his zany pals returned for yet another continuation on Hulu. Unlike "The Simpsons," though, "Futurama" appears to have a sixth sense for when it has overstayed its welcome, disappearing for a while to ensure that it's always leaving audiences wanting more.
Those early seasons proved to be comedy gold, especially with episodes like "Godfellas," where Bender plummets through space while creatures known as the Shrimpkins create a home on him and view the robot as a god. "Futurama" holds an 86% critical approval rating and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
13. Danny Phantom
Created by Butch Hartman of "The Fairly OddParents" fame, "Danny Phantom" doesn't often receive the credit it deserves as an outstanding and original superhero series. It aired for three seasons between 2004 and 2007, but it left its mark on the fans who couldn't get enough of Danny Fenton (David Kaufman) a teenager who climbs into the Ghost Portal and has his DNA changed to become half-ghost, half-boy. Using his new spooky powers and the alias of Danny Phantom, he keeps his town safe from all nefarious supernatural elements.
In a review of the first season of the show, MTV drew parallels between "Danny Phantom" and "Spider-Man," writing, "Danny's total Peter Parker, having to juggle his life as a junior high student, hiccups with his powers, malevolent ghosts, bullies, and even his own ghost hunting parents who are always this close to catching him." It's an accurate assessment, and it isn't too difficult to imagine those who love Spidey would also find a place in their hearts for Danny and friends. Across all three seasons, "Danny Phantom" holds a largely positive critical consensus and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
12. Avatar: The Last Airbender
Why does "Avatar: The Last Airbender" hit all the sweet spots? Because it doesn't linger on aimlessly and wraps up all the plot threads it introduces in satisfying fashion. The series lasted for only three seasons between 2005 and 2008, but each season showcases incredible character progression for not only Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), who is the Avatar and needs to create harmony between the Nations, but also his friends, Katara (Mae Whitman), Sokka (Jack De Senna), and Zuko (Dante Basco), the prince of the Fire Nation.
Vanity Fair gave the most glowing praise to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," writing, "Franchise writers of all stripes could stand to learn something from how neatly 'Avatar' lines up the audience's expectations, then satisfies them in a way that still manages to feel unexpected." Unsurprisingly, the show holds a phenomenal 100% on the Tomatometer and 99% on the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes, confirming that "Avatar: The Last Airbender" isn't only a great cartoon but also must-watch television for everyone.
11. Spider-Man
Spider-Man loves to spin webs, including in the complexity of his stories. From clones to multiple versions of villains and the endless symbiote sagas, how does anyone keep track of what's happening in the Spidey lore? Fortunately, 1994's "Spider-Man," or "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," as it's often referred to, untangles the convoluted narratives to provide an easy-to-follow storyline that covers multiple eras of the Web-Head across five seasons. In addition, it features a sensational voice cast: Christopher Daniel Barnes establishes himself as the voice of Spidey for a generation and he's complemented by the likes of Edward Asner as J. Jonah Jameson, Hank Azaria as Venom, Roscoe Lee Browne as the Kingpin, and Mark Hamill as Hobgoblin.
In many ways, "Spider-Man" acts as a prototype for the future Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it isn't unusual to see other Marvel characters such as the Punisher, X-Men, Captain America, and Blade appear and serve actual storyline purposes beyond being cool cameos. (Plus, the animated series' version of Michael Morbius doesn't need Morbin' time to shine on screen.)
Undoubtedly, when every "Spider-Man" animated series is ranked, this one rises as the cream of the crop. Need further proof? On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of the show holds an impressive 100% reviewer approval.
10. The Powerpuff Girls
In the late '90s, Cartoon Network released a plethora of certified bangers in the form of "Cow and Chicken," "Dexter's Laboratory," and "The Powerpuff Girls." Naturally, it's difficult to choose between these three sensational series, but "The Powerpuff Girls" gets the nod here because of its longevity and lasting influence. Not only did Blossom (Cathy Cavadini), Bubbles (Tara Strong), and Buttercup (E.G. Daily) have a strong initial run as they protected Townsville for six seasons, but they also returned for a reboot in 2016. Also, who could ever forget the villainous chimp Mojo Jojo (Roger L. Jackson) and his dastardly plans that were always foiled by the three superpowered kids made out of sugar, spice, everything nice, and Chemical X?
The first season of the show holds a 100% critical approval rating and 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. An L.A. Weekly critic raved about the show when it was released in 1998, writing, "Pretty colors, graceful shapes, and the world saved twice every half-hour — who could ask for anything more?" No one, because "The Powerpuff Girls" is perfect.
9. Gargoyles
Toward the mid-'90s, fans received no shortage of superhero-orientated cartoons. In 1994, an original series titled "Gargoyles" exploded out of nowhere. This slightly more mature show saw a group of creatures known as Gargoyles awaken in New York City after a 1,000-year slumber. By day, they are cast in stone, but by night, they rise to protect the city from evil. The show boasts the voice talents of Keith David, Frank Welker, and CCH Pounder, as well as several members from the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" crew, such as Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner.
The program only aired for three seasons during its run — surprisingly, the O.J. Simpson trial played a role in getting Disney's "Gargoyles" canceled. Nonetheless, the series' legacy continues to be felt to this day, and it has a loyal fanbase who have never forgotten it. In fact, series creator Greg Weisman returned to pen a comic book continuation for Dynamite Entertainment in 2022. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of the show holds 100% on the Tomatometer, while the entire series has 85% on the Popcornmeter.
8. Batman Beyond
Superhero fans aren't known for being receptive to change or particularly open-minded about their beloved characters. So imagine the concern if someone said Bruce Wayne will no longer be Batman, and there will be a new person under the cowl named Terry McGinnis instead. Furthermore, while Terry puts on a futuristic Batsuit to protect Neo-Gotham, the elderly Bruce takes up the Alfred Pennyworth role to aid him in his quest for vengeance and justice. If "Batman Beyond" were to be released in 2024, X, formerly known as Twitter, would be set on fire.
However, in 1999, this show took all the goodwill from "Batman: The Animated Series" and built upon it, expanding the lore of the Dark Knight and creating a new avenue for the comics to explore. Without a shadow of a doubt, this success needs to be attributed to the fact that the "Batman" team of Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, and Bruce Timm all returned for this show, as well as the late Kevin Conroy, who continues to be the definitive voice of the Caped Crusader to this day. Conroy also establishes a remarkable chemistry with Will Friedle, who adds a youthful exuberance and "schway" attitude to Terry.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Batman Beyond" received a perfect critic score and a 94% audience score. So, DC, isn't it about time for a live-action movie?
7. Kim Possible
The moment Christina Milian's "Call Me, Beep Me" sounds the intro to "Kim Possible," there's no looking away from the screen. This Disney cartoon is nothing short of irresistible, as it follows the action-packed adventures of high school teen Kim Possible (Christy Carlson Romano), who is also a secret crime-fighter. Kim isn't alone, though, as she's aided by the rest of Team Possible, which features her nerdy friend Ron Stoppable (Will Friedle), Ron's mole rat Rufus (Nancy Cartwright), and the super-smart Wade Load (Tahj Mowry).
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette perfectly summed up why the cartoon, which aired for four seasons between 2002 and 2007, achieved immense popularity. "Cross 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' with Sydney Bristow of 'Alias,' add some bright colors and you'll get 'Kim Possible,' Disney Channel's infectious new animated series about a girl of action," Rob Owen wrote.
"Kim Possible" received mostly positive reviews from critics and possesses an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2019, the legend continued as the show was turned into a live-action film.
6. Animaniacs
Combining the slapstick nature of cartoons from eras past with biting satire and naughty innuendos, "Animaniacs" knew the formula to appeal to both young and adult viewers. While the stars of the show are indisputably Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell), and Dot Warner (Tress MacNeille), the supporting characters, such as the Goodfeathers, Slappy Squirrel, and Pinky and the Brain, leave their own unshakable impressions on the audience. The latter in particular became so popular that they received their own spin-off series, where they try to take over the world on a nightly basis.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Animaniacs" Season 1 notched up a perfect 100% on the Tomatometer, while it garnered a stellar 91% on the Popcornmeter. The beauty of the show — which ran from five seasons from 1993 to 1998 — is that it still holds up in the modern era. If someone watches the gags nowadays, they still elicit chuckles. In fact, you have to wonder how in the world the cast and crew were able to get past the dogged censors in the '90s, especially with all the things only adults notice in "Animaniacs."
5. Teen Titans
Before "Teen Titans Go!" there was simply "Teen Titans." While not quite as slapstick or zany as its successor, this animated series set the stage for what was to come with an anime-inspired art style that suited its fun storytelling approach. What's particularly appealing about the show is the chemistry and camaraderie between the Titans. Whether it's Robin (Scott Menville), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Raven (Tara Strong), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), or Cyborg (Khary Payton), each character possesses a special quality that makes the team stronger. They don't need Batman or Superman to help them here, since they're more than good enough on their own — a rarity for DC shows and movies. In addition, Ron Perlman's Slade — aka Deathstroke, although he isn't called Deathstroke in this — shines as the overarching menacing and conniving villain.
Debuting in 2003, the show aired for five seasons before calling it a day in 2006 and receiving a film titled "Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo" that doubles as a finale. "Teen Titans" racked up a 92% critical approval rating and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but bear in mind that it's one of those series that gets better with each passing season.
4. X-Men: The Animated Series
Which animated series has the best theme song? If the answer isn't "X-Men: The Animated Series," it's wrong. From the moment the intro begins to the hard-hitting and poignant stories about tolerance and social justice, this show defies the typical "safe" approach of cartoons in the '90s. It's never afraid to get serious and touch upon important societal issues, as Professor Xavier and his team of superpowered mutants fight for the preservation and harmony of both mankind and mutantkind. As it stands, the series holds 83% critical approval and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Sure, the animation style might look dated in modern times and the later seasons demonstrate a lot of obvious shortcuts in getting the episodes out for the cheapest price, but "X-Men: The Animated Series" remains as powerful as it's ever been. For many, it's the quintessential version of the X-Men and an easy entry point for newer fans. This iteration of Professor X's excellent mutants continued in "X-Men '97," which has been heralded as a worthy revival of the classic series — with some even deeming it better than the original.
3. SpongeBob SquarePants
Look, how can anyone argue about the inclusion of an animated show where the characters live in a place called Bikini Bottom? Since 1999, "SpongeBob SquarePants" has entrenched itself in pop culture. It's not just a cartoon — it's an institution that's spawned merchandise, video games, movies, comic books, and an enormous fandom. Following the underwater life and times of the title character, SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), and all the other quirky characters such as Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), and Mr. Krab (Clancy Brown), there's never a dull moment in this show as SpongeBob and his friends get up to all sorts of outrageous exploits.
It's fair to say that the meta humor of "SpongeBob SquarePants" isn't for everyone, but it's undeniable how the show pushed the genre forward and influenced other popular series such as "Loud House" and "Adventure Time." On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of "SpongeBob" almost hit a double perfect score, achieving 100% on the Tomatometer and 98% on the Popcornmeter.
2. Samurai Jack
When it comes to unique programming, they don't come more original or better than "Samurai Jack." Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, who was the mind behind "Dexter's Laboratory," this tale sees a demon named Aku thrust a samurai prince with a magical sword into a dystopian world. Known in this new world as Jack, the warrior seeks to find a way back to his own time to defeat Aku and bring peace to his kingdom. The voice cast includes the talents of Phil LaMarr as Jack and the late Mako as Aku.
"Samurai Jack" takes inspiration from classic cartoons, manga, and cyberpunk to create something that transcends genres and looks like nothing else on television. And it works, confirming itself as one of the most imaginative cartoons of all time. The Television Academy agreed too, awarding it eight Emmys for its grand ambition and execution.
Originally, the show ran for four seasons between 2001 and 2004. However, it received a fifth and conclusive season in 2017. "Samurai Jack" possesses a 93% score on the Tomatometer and 96% on the Popcornmeter.
1. Batman: The Animated Series
Was there any doubt here? "Batman: The Animated Series" remains not only the standard for all Dark Knight-related stories, but also the barometer of excellence for cartoons. in general The show understands the difference between Bruce Wayne and Batman, as well as how he grapples with the inner conflict of dual identities. The depth of this version of Gotham City and all its citizens impresses as well, since the stories aren't afraid to flesh out and showcase more sympathetic villains, especially Two-Face and Catwoman. Lest we forget, the voice cast produce exemplary performances, with Kevin Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker considered the apex of their respective characters.
Displaying a dark Art Deco style and featuring more substantive storylines than the average superhero show of the time, "Batman: The Animated Series" changed the game for everyone in 1992. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has received effusive praise from both critics and fans, but even that doesn't do justice to this cartoon's legacy. In all likelihood, the genre wouldn't be where it is today without the strides made by this show. It's the greatest animated series of all time and it may never be dethroned.
In the mood to read about more 'toons? Check out the 50 best kids shows of the 2000s ranked.