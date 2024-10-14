The 14 Best '90s And Early 2000s Cartoons, Ranked

Narrowing down the best '90s and early 2000s cartoons feels like an impossible task. However, like Batman, one must face one's fears to become a hero. The reason it's so difficult is because of the sheer amount of quality series released during this era. Even cartoons like "Biker Mice from Mars" and "Captain Planet and the Planeteers," which wouldn't feature in the average person's Top 10 or 20 list, are excellent shows and hold a special place in the hearts of Gen Xers and millennials alike.

So, how was the decision made about what makes the cut here? It's twofold, really. First off, the Rotten Tomatoes scores matter. Essentially, every show in this ranked list requires a thumbs-up from both critics and fans — allowing for the occasional wet blanket, of course. Then, the Looper team debated about the ordering and inclusion of certain series. For example, one editor fought tooth and nail for the inclusion of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," so something else needed to go. Oh, and just because a show is considered one of the most expensive animated series in TV history doesn't necessarily mean it's making the list.

Without further ado, let's check out the best of the best when it comes to animated series in the '90s and early 2000s.