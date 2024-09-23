Sabrina Carpenter Movies & TV Shows Her Fans Forgot (Or Never Knew Existed)

You simply can't escape Sabrina Carpenter these days. The voice behind "Espresso," the quintessential song of 2024, Carpenter's rise to prominence as a pop culture icon should genuinely be studied. From back-to-back chart-worthy pop bops, a high-profile relationship with a certain Batman actor, and tons of memes surrounding her, Carpenter has dominated 2024 as a true superstar. What's interesting, however, is that most don't know that she has a pretty weighty filmography. A multi-hyphenate talent, casual fans might not even know that Carpenter has appeared in dozens of films and television shows. They also might not be aware that Carpenter is related to a "Simpsons" star.

Even hardcore fans of the singer-actor may have forgotten some of the talent's more obscure and weird movies and TV shows. Yes, the average fan of the "Please Please Please" artist knows that she had a starring role on Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World." Arguably the star's big break, the series served as a launch pad for the actor and helped her enter the Disney-verse. Thanks to her supporting role on the show, Carpenter became a prominent Disney Channel personality, lending her talents to projects like the remake of "Adventures in Babysitting" and the animated series "Milo Murphy's Law."

Disney is so integral to Carpenter's career that the company's Hollywood Records helped launch her music career. She may be a Disney star (and musician), but some of Carpenter's most surprising and forgotten roles come from outside of the House of Mouse. Funnily enough, the role that Carpenter is most known for is actually one that doesn't even exist.