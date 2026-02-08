12 Best 2025 Movies With Zero Oscar Nominations

With the recent announcement of the 98th Academy Award nominations, another round of discourse has transpired regarding what movies did and didn't get recognized at this annual awards show. Ranking the best picture nominees at the 98th Academy Awards from worst to best alone vividly illustrates the varying degrees of artistry recognized at this production. These more controversial nominees can make it extra painful remembering which excellent films didn't get into the Oscars this year.

These movies now join the likes of "But I'm a Cheerleader," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and "Titane," among countless other motion pictures, in the pantheon of high-quality cinema that got entirely snubbed by the Academy Awards. For fans of these features, this development may be distressing. However, this frustrating outcome can also be an opportunity for joy.

Specifically, looking over 12 extraordinary films overlooked by the 98th Academy Awards is a chance to appreciate the finer intricacies of these artistic accomplishments. Just because they weren't nominated for Oscars doesn't mean their virtues suddenly vanish. Now is the time to holler from the rooftops about all the glorious motion pictures 2025 quietly delivered. Exploring what makes these movies special can illuminate why they didn't get any Oscar love, but more importantly, they reinforce immense creative achievements everyone should take notice of. Academy Award snubs are far from the end of the road for these 12 outstanding movies.