12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Seinfeld

"Seinfeld" dominated primetime throughout the 1990s, elevating all of its players to new heights of superstardom. That's largely due to the brilliant staff of writers who helped Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) deliver one hilarious line after another. The series influenced popular culture when it was on the air, and it continues to do so today. That's thanks to its most memorable episodes, of which there are many.

Even if you've never seen the show, odds are you're aware of a special holiday called Festivus. That and many other injections into pop culture have kept "Seinfeld" in the collective conversation long after it finished its 180-episode run in 1998. Even after NBC offered Jerry Seinfeld an absurd amount of money to keep the series going, the cast walked away, bringing "Seinfeld" to an end after nine seasons with a two-part episode that revisited everything it possibly could from the show.

The so-called "show about nothing" may be long over, but thanks to syndication and streaming, the laughs never stopped. One reason why the series worked so well was that it's filled with rewatchable episodes. We've found the ones that have the most impact on the zeitgeist, creating terms or phrases that permeated our culture, remaining hilarious decades after they aired. Each of these 12 episodes of "Seinfeld" is a high point, and they're presented in no particular order.